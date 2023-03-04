Live Updates: More than 400,000 in KY without power; 43,000 in Lexington still in dark

Beth Musgrave
·3 min read

Kentuckians woke up Saturday morning to power outages, downed trees and damage to their homes.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, including one person in Fayette County.

Meanwhile, as of 9 a.m. Saturday more than 400,000 Kentucky power customers were in the dark as the storm, with winds clocking more than 60 miles per hour in some places, tore through the state’s power grid.

In Fayette County alone more than 43,000 customers were without power, according to one power outage tracker. That’s roughly 27% of all Fayette County power customers.

The vast majority of those without power were Kentucky Utility customers.

KU has not given an estimate on when power will be restored. Much of the power outages in Fayette County are concentrated on the city’s south side, according to KU power outage maps.

Gov. Andy Beshear said damage assessments statewide are ongoing.

“Our teams are doing damage assessments across the state, and we will continue to keep everyone updated as information is available. Thank you to everyone out there helping. We are in this together,” Beshear said in a tweet.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.

Traffic moves at the intersection of Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill despite the traffic light having no power Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.
Traffic moves at the intersection of Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill despite the traffic light having no power Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.

City wants damage reports for disaster aid

The city of Lexington is asking homeowners and businesses to report damage to city officials so the city can apply for disaster assistance.

The information will be used to determine total property damage from these storms in Fayette County.

This is not to get reimbursement for storm damage. The information helps the city apply for assistance if and when assistance becomes available, city officials said.

Reports will only be taken using an online form. Paper reports, emails or social media reports cannot be accepted.

Please use this link to access the damage report: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/fayetteKY/request.html

All Lexington libraries are also closed Saturday due to power outages, according to a tweet from Lexington Public Library.

A fence is blown over a neighborhood backyard on Old Higbee Mill Road Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.
A fence is blown over a neighborhood backyard on Old Higbee Mill Road Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.

Blue Grass Airport reopens

Blue Grass Airport, which had to close Friday evening due to power outages and high winds, reopened Saturday morning.

“Flights are resuming, but please check your flight status by contacting your airline, especially if you have an early morning flight,” according to its Twitter feed.

Other public buildings remained closed.

The Lexington Public Library closed all locations Saturday due to power outages in many of its buildings.

A 300-year-old bur oak tree near the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Military Pike sat the morning of Saturday, March 4, 2023 after being blown over by a strong wind storm the night before that knocked out power to much of Lexington. The tree had been protected from multiple attempts at development nearby.
A 300-year-old bur oak tree near the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Military Pike sat the morning of Saturday, March 4, 2023 after being blown over by a strong wind storm the night before that knocked out power to much of Lexington. The tree had been protected from multiple attempts at development nearby.

Pedestrian bridge at UK closed; UK Turfland also closed

A pedestrian bridge that crosses South Limestone from parking garage #5 on the University of Kentucky campus was closed Saturday after high winds knocked out glass windows that line the bridge.

Workers were fixing the popular pedestrian bridge on Saturday morning.

UK’s Turfland Clinic was also closed Saturday due to power outages at the campus off of Harrodsburg Road.

In-person, urgent care appointments that would typically take place at UK Urgent Care Clinic at Turfland will be moved to UK HealthCare Fountain Court Urgent Care, UK Healthcare officials said.

UK Healthcare Fountain Court is located at 245 Fountain Court, Suite 120, Lexington, , 40509.

The Fountain Court urgent care clinic will be open with expanded hours today only, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Catch up

In case you missed it overnight, catch up what to know about the storm and damage:

Latest Stories

  • Snow-powered Ontario winter storm leaves hefty cleanup in its wake

    Snowy conditions continued into early Saturday morning as a major storm raked southern Ontario with high winds and significant snowfall.

  • Blizzard predicted in Toronto as vigorous winter storm nears Ontario

    Heavy snow and high winds will spread over southern Ontario by Friday night, leading to dangerous travel and a risk for tree damage and power outages.

  • Coquihalla highway closed between Hope and Merritt as snow smacks southwest B.C.

    Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merrit due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather and avalanche conditions, according to DriveBC. The transportation agency says the road will remain closed overnight, with the next update scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. PT. Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear snow and create safe conditions and will be doing avalanche control on Saturday morning. Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the

  • Major winter storm brings snow, thunder and lightning to parts of Ontario

    TORONTO — Environment Canada says a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong wind and even thunder and lightning to most of southern Ontario is coming to an end. Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place for parts of the province, with the weather agency saying the storm move past the region late Saturday morning. Environment Canada is urging people to use caution when going out, saying surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate be

  • Snowstorm with thunder and lightning rolls across parts of Ontario

    TORONTO — Thundersnow? A major winter storm packing thunder and lightning rumbled across parts of Ontario Friday night as heavy snow reduced visibility and clogged streets as people looked skyward to watch the show. There were reports of the CN Tower being struck by lightning. Toronto police said there were numerous vehicles getting stuck and urged motorists to stay off the roads. Toronto Hydro reported scattered power outages and that crews were responding to multiple safety emergencies such as

  • North Texas is under a level 4 storm risk. What does that mean?

    Fort Worth can expect baseball-sized hail, tornadoes and wind gusts of up to 75 mph later Thursday.

  • Warm atmospheric rivers in California forecast could spell trouble for massive snowpack

    Californians are bracing for the arrival of more atmospheric rivers over the coming weeks that could dump rain on the state's massive snowpack and dramatically increase the risk of flooding.

  • Warm and bright or damp and drizzly? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac says you can expect for Spring in the South

    Spring officially begins later this month, but will we see springlike weather before or after that date? Check out what the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts.

  • France's driest winter since 1959: Dramatic images show European drought's impact amid heat wave

    Dramatic images of scenes normally associated with dry, hot summers, are a testament to the winter heat wave diminishing Europe's water resources.

  • Germany's Rhine hit by drought as water levels drop

    STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.

  • Two major snowstorms roar across Canada as March arrives in style

    The unofficial start to spring arrived with pizzazz this week as an active pattern pumps out one impactful winter storm after another.

  • Best stargazing events of 2023: How to see green comet, meteor showers and an eclipse this year

    2023 will bring meteor showers and other astronomical events – from a green comet to a partial solar eclipse. Most can be seen with the naked eye.

  • A coconut tree farm caught fire in South Miami-Dade. See what the rescue teams saw

    Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.

  • California's snow-stranded residents need food, plows, help

    Olivia Duke said she’s been trapped in her home in the snow-plastered mountains east of Los Angeles for so long that by Thursday the only food she had left was oatmeal. Snow plows have created a wall of ice between her driveway and the road in the San Bernardino Mountains, and there are at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow weighing on her roof. With Southern California's mountain communities under a snow emergency, residents are grappling with power outages, roof collapses and lack of baby formula and medicine.

  • Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday. A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities or visit for year-round recreation. Extraordinary snowfall buried homes and businesses, overwhelming the capability of snowplowing equipment geared to

  • Californians snow-stranded as twisters hit Texas and Louisiana

    One family cut off in the mountains says their "three-day vacation turned into a horrific nightmare".

  • 'Pretty' Snow Blankets Central Arizona as Storm System Travels Through

    Central Arizona was transformed into a winter wonderland after a snowstorm traveled through the region on Thursday, March 2.Footage captured by Michelle Wilson shows snow-capped vegetation and clouds hanging over Prescott, Arizona. “We received about 7 inches. So pretty,” Wilson wrote.The National Weather Service warned of poor travel conditions and said there were many road closures in the region. Credit: Michelle Wilson via Storyful

  • Storms in US South kill at least 9, head to Northeast

    (Reuters) -Storms producing tornadoes and heavy rains rolled through parts of the southern United States on Friday, killing at least nine people and leaving over 1 million customers without power, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the powerful storm had mostly left the South by late Friday and was moving to the Northeast, where it was forecast to cause heavy snow and sleet from southeastern Michigan east to New York state. Parts of central New York and southern New England may see over a foot (30 cm) of snow by Saturday afternoon.

  • California's snowpack is approaching an all-time record, with more on the way

    Statewide snowpack is hovering just below a record set in the winter of 1982-83, with more storms on the horizon, state officials announced Friday.

  • Planets dance amid eclipses and meteor showers this spring. Don't miss out!

    Mark your calendars for these amazing astronomical events!