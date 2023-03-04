Live Updates: More than 400,000 in KY without power; 43,000 in Lexington still in dark

Kentuckians woke up Saturday morning to power outages, downed trees and damage to their homes.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, including one person in Fayette County.

Meanwhile, as of 9 a.m. Saturday more than 400,000 Kentucky power customers were in the dark as the storm, with winds clocking more than 60 miles per hour in some places, tore through the state’s power grid.

In Fayette County alone more than 43,000 customers were without power, according to one power outage tracker. That’s roughly 27% of all Fayette County power customers.

The vast majority of those without power were Kentucky Utility customers.

KU has not given an estimate on when power will be restored. Much of the power outages in Fayette County are concentrated on the city’s south side, according to KU power outage maps.

Gov. Andy Beshear said damage assessments statewide are ongoing.

“Our teams are doing damage assessments across the state, and we will continue to keep everyone updated as information is available. Thank you to everyone out there helping. We are in this together,” Beshear said in a tweet.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.

Traffic moves at the intersection of Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill despite the traffic light having no power Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.

City wants damage reports for disaster aid

The city of Lexington is asking homeowners and businesses to report damage to city officials so the city can apply for disaster assistance.

The information will be used to determine total property damage from these storms in Fayette County.

This is not to get reimbursement for storm damage. The information helps the city apply for assistance if and when assistance becomes available, city officials said.

Reports will only be taken using an online form. Paper reports, emails or social media reports cannot be accepted.

Please use this link to access the damage report: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/fayetteKY/request.html

All Lexington libraries are also closed Saturday due to power outages, according to a tweet from Lexington Public Library.

Story continues

A fence is blown over a neighborhood backyard on Old Higbee Mill Road Saturday, March 4, 2023 after a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington the night before.

Blue Grass Airport reopens

Blue Grass Airport, which had to close Friday evening due to power outages and high winds, reopened Saturday morning.

“Flights are resuming, but please check your flight status by contacting your airline, especially if you have an early morning flight,” according to its Twitter feed.

Other public buildings remained closed.

The Lexington Public Library closed all locations Saturday due to power outages in many of its buildings.

A 300-year-old bur oak tree near the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Military Pike sat the morning of Saturday, March 4, 2023 after being blown over by a strong wind storm the night before that knocked out power to much of Lexington. The tree had been protected from multiple attempts at development nearby.

Pedestrian bridge at UK closed; UK Turfland also closed

A pedestrian bridge that crosses South Limestone from parking garage #5 on the University of Kentucky campus was closed Saturday after high winds knocked out glass windows that line the bridge.

Workers were fixing the popular pedestrian bridge on Saturday morning.

UK’s Turfland Clinic was also closed Saturday due to power outages at the campus off of Harrodsburg Road.

In-person, urgent care appointments that would typically take place at UK Urgent Care Clinic at Turfland will be moved to UK HealthCare Fountain Court Urgent Care, UK Healthcare officials said.

UK Healthcare Fountain Court is located at 245 Fountain Court, Suite 120, Lexington, , 40509.

The Fountain Court urgent care clinic will be open with expanded hours today only, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Catch up

In case you missed it overnight, catch up what to know about the storm and damage: