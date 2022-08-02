Live updates: Missouri polls open for voting on primary elections, U.S. Senate race

Polls in Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m as voters in the Kansas City area cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Voters will have the opportunity to make their picks for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House in Washington, D.C., and in the Missouri State Senate and House of Representatives in Jefferson City.

The biggest of those races is for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri as Sen. Roy Blunt retires.

The three candidates leading the Republican field to fill that seat are former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and state Sen. Dave Schatz are all vying to remain in contention.

On the Democratic side, the race is largely between philanthropist Trudy Busch Valentine and former Marine Lucas Kunce. Spencer Toder, a St. Louis area real estate agent, is also trying to remain in the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Republican primary to succeed Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the U.S. House is crowded.

The race in Missouri’s 4th District, which stretches from the Kansas City metropolitan area to the central part of the state, includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, former FOX4 anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell, retired police officer William Irwin and entrepreneur Kyle LaBrue.

Voters will also decide between two Republicans who are competing to succeed state Auditor Nicole Galloway — Missouri’s lone Democratic statewide officeholder, who is not running for reelection.

Republican state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 before winning election in 2020, is running against state Rep. David Gregory, a St. Louis Republican, in the Aug. 2 GOP primary.

The Republican nominee will face former state Rep. Alan Green, who is the only Democrat in the race.

For information about voting, check the website of the Missouri Secretary of State.

