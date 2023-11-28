Live updates: Miami Hurricanes at Kentucky Wildcats college basketball

The Kentucky men’s basketball team faces the Miami Hurricanes in college basketball’s ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

For updates, follow Ben Roberts at @BenRobertsHL, Mark Story at @markcstory, Cameron Drummond at @cdrummond97 and myself at @johnclayiv on Twitter/X.

You can follow a UK basketball X.com list here.

Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) is introduced before facing Marshall during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, Friday, November 24, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Miami pre-game notes

▪ Officials for Kentucky-Miami are Pat Adams, K.B. Burdett Jr. and Byron Jarrett.

▪ Kentucky is 5-1 coming off a 118-82 win over visiting Marshall last Friday. The Wildcats lone loss came against Kansas 89-84 in the Champions Classic.

▪ Miami is 5-0 coming off a 91-83 win over Kansas State in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

▪ Miami leads the nation in three-point percentage at 45.8. Kentucky is fourth nationally at

▪ Miami is ranked 36th by kenpom in adjusted overall efficiency, 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 101st in adjusted defensive efficiency.

▪ Kentucky is ranked 17th by kenpom in adjusted overall efficiency, 6th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 66th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

▪ Miami basketball roster

▪ Kentucky basketball roster

