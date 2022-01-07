Live updates: Major roads back open after historic snowfall in Lexington

Traffic is backed up on Nicholasville Road at Southland Drive after Lexington received its first major snow of the winter season Jan. 6, 2022.

Lexington received nearly 10 inches of snow on Thursday, which caused a large mess on all of the city’s roads for most of the day.

As of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Lexington Police said they had recorded 101 non-injury accidents and 18 injury collisions. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday to help assist with the cleanup.

'Stay off the roads.' Bitter cold follows snow that caused havoc for drivers.

Fayette County Public Schools, The University of Kentucky and all state offices are closed Friday.

Here’s the latest of what we know.

Snowfall ranks among the top all-time

6:30 a.m. — Lexington received 9.9 inches of snowfall on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That figure breaks the previous Jan. 6 record - 9.5 inches of snowfall in 1910 - and ranks No. 7 all-time in most snow ever received in Lexington.

Roadways back open

6:19 a.m. — All of the roads in Kentucky are back open except for I-75 in Whitley County, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Most of the major roadways in Kentucky experienced many collisions during a snowstorm Thursday, which resulted in multiple closures. I-75 in Lexington was shut down for roughly three hours while police tended to many accidents.

Traffic on some parts of I-75 is slow moving due to icy conditions.

Lexington crews at work

6 a.m. — All hands are on deck to make sure roads in Lexington are as safe as they can be to drive on for Friday.

According to the Lexington Traffic Management Center, city crews worked overnight treating all rank one and roughly half of the rank two roads in accordance with Lexington’s snow plan. Waste management, sanitary sewer, environmental services, code enforcement, sewer treatment and parks employees also assisted with snow removal.

Approximately 600 tons of salt was used during Thursday’s day shift to combat slick conditions, per LTMC, and workers will continue to work 12-hour shifts until all ranked roads have been treated.

NWS gives warning for black ice, cold temperatures

5:25 a.m. — National Weather Service is advising drivers in Lexington and many surrounding counties to be careful driving Friday and to layer up if you plan on going outside.

Cold arctic air and winds could produce wind chill temperatures at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit Friday morning. NWS said, “be sure to dress in extra layers and try to limit any skin exposure and time outdoors.”

NWS also said drivers can expect lingering slick spots and hazardous conditions on the roads. Gov. Andy Beshear has urged people to stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.

