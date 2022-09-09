Live updates: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills open season with possible Super Bowl preview

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The NFL is back!

After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will take the field and host the rising Buffalo Bills in the season opener tonight.

The Rams — led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — are running it back with hopes to be the league's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Bills, led by star quarterback and preseason MVP favorite Josh Allen, are on a mission to reach the Super Bowl after heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons.

Could these teams meet in the Super Bowl this season?

Stay tuned here to our USA TODAY Sports live blog for highlights from the Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium tonight, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

NFL WEEK 1 PICKS: Do Buccaneers or Cowboys get off to 1-0 start?

FOR THE WIN: It would be pretty sweet if the Buffalo Bills and their insane fans won the Super Bowl

YOUTH MATTERS: Rams RBs coach Ra’Shaad Samples is the youngest position coach in the NFL.

SoFi Stadium is ready for the NFL kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
SoFi Stadium is ready for the NFL kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Bills 7, Rams 0, 9:56 first quarter

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time getting off to a fast start. They marched down the field on their first possession, and quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Gabe Davis wide open for a 26-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. After a few run plays, the Bills set the Rams up for a play-action play that worked to perfection.

Rams unveil championship banner

Before the game, the Rams unveiled their championship banner and ran onto the field after a raucous introduction by retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Unsigned receiver Odell Beckham, who played for the Rams last season, was also on the stage raising the Lombardi Trophy during the pregame celebration.

Queen Elizabeth II honored with moment of silence before game

During pregame festivities, there was a moment of silence held to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier Thursday.

NFL kickoff game injury report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play with "no limitations" despite discomfort in his right elbow dating back to last season.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters of Stafford earlier this week.

Still, it’s something to monitor during the opener.

The Rams will be without receiver Van Jefferson (knee), while cornerback Derion Kendrick, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Jake Gervase, and receiver Lance McCutcheon are inactive.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, receive Khalil Shakir, and cornerback Cam Lewis are inactive, while offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) will not play due to injuries.

NFL kickoff game pregame reading

Get ready for Thursday night's matchup with some of our best stories on the Bills-Rams tilt, as well as predictions for the upcoming season.

PRESEASON PICKS: Staff picks for Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

NFL BETTING GUIDE: Get ready to take the over (or under) on your favorite team's win total

WEEK 1 FANTASY RANKINGS: Getting off to a strong start is essential

HOT SEAT RANKINGS: Mike McCarthy, Matt Rhule on notice ahead of Week 1

LESSONS LEARNED: Five first-time NFL head coaches prepare for regular season

'THIS IS FOR REAL': Inside Dak Prescott’s mission to build trust, alter police training

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills-Rams live score updates: NFL opens season with compelling clash

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UN: Urgent Action Required To Avoid Nuclear Accident At Zaporizhzhya

    The UN Security Council is calling the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant “untenable,” and that something needs to be done to avoid a nuclear accident

  • McDaniel adds former Pro Bowlers to coaching staff. Why that matters to Dolphins players

    The personalities of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and his predecessor, Brian Flores, couldn’t be more different.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne misses training due to 'personal family situation'

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed Toronto FC practice Thursday due to what the club called "a personal family situation." Fellow Italian Domenico Criscito was also absent to support Insigne and his family, the club said in a brief statement. TFC did not detail the matter and declined further comment. Toronto has lost just two of nine games (4-2-3) since Insigne and Italian national teammate Federico Bernardeschi made their MLS debut July 23. Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assist