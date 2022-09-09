Live updates: Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills open season with possible Super Bowl preview

The NFL is back!

After 214 days (yes, we counted them all), the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will take the field and host the rising Buffalo Bills in the season opener tonight.

The Rams — led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey — are running it back with hopes to be the league's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

The Bills, led by star quarterback and preseason MVP favorite Josh Allen, are on a mission to reach the Super Bowl after heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons.

Could these teams meet in the Super Bowl this season?

Stay tuned here to our USA TODAY Sports live blog for highlights from the Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium tonight, starting at 8:20 p.m. ET.

SoFi Stadium is ready for the NFL kickoff game between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Bills 7, Rams 0, 9:56 first quarter

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time getting off to a fast start. They marched down the field on their first possession, and quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Gabe Davis wide open for a 26-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. After a few run plays, the Bills set the Rams up for a play-action play that worked to perfection.

Rams unveil championship banner

Before the game, the Rams unveiled their championship banner and ran onto the field after a raucous introduction by retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Unsigned receiver Odell Beckham, who played for the Rams last season, was also on the stage raising the Lombardi Trophy during the pregame celebration.

Queen Elizabeth II honored with moment of silence before game

During pregame festivities, there was a moment of silence held to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier Thursday.

NFL kickoff game injury report

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play with "no limitations" despite discomfort in his right elbow dating back to last season.

“He’ll be ready to go,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters of Stafford earlier this week.

Still, it’s something to monitor during the opener.

The Rams will be without receiver Van Jefferson (knee), while cornerback Derion Kendrick, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Jake Gervase, and receiver Lance McCutcheon are inactive.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, receive Khalil Shakir, and cornerback Cam Lewis are inactive, while offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) will not play due to injuries.

NFL kickoff game pregame reading

Get ready for Thursday night's matchup with some of our best stories on the Bills-Rams tilt, as well as predictions for the upcoming season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills-Rams live score updates: NFL opens season with compelling clash