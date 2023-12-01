Advertisement

Live updates | Live updates | Eight Israeli hostages are released during extended truce

The Associated Press
  • An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. A temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has been extended another day, according to mediator Qatar. The announcement Thursday morning came minutes before the cease-fire was set to expire. Hamas freed two Israeli hostages Thursday afternoon and they were brought back into Israel, with more expected to follow, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. A temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has been extended another day, according to mediator Qatar. The announcement Thursday morning came minutes before the cease-fire was set to expire. Hamas freed two Israeli hostages Thursday afternoon and they were brought back into Israel, with more expected to follow, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli soldiers are seen near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. during a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
    Israeli soldiers are seen near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. during a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • Mia Schem, 21, who was released after 55 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is seen in a convoy near Ofakim, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
    Mia Schem, 21, who was released after 55 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is seen in a convoy near Ofakim, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Blinken on November 30 urged Israel to create safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Gaza before it resumes "major military operations" in the Hamas-ruled territory. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Blinken on November 30 urged Israel to create safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Gaza before it resumes "major military operations" in the Hamas-ruled territory. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Eight Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza strip on Thursday as part of a temporary cease-fire deal that has lasted for seven days, the Israeli military said.

Israel has said it is freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners in the early hours of Friday under the truce deal, which has paused the deadliest fighting in decades between Israel and Palestinians.

International pressure has mounted for the truce to be upheld as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and ground campaign following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel, and more than three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million have been uprooted, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Israel has vowed to resume the fighting — with the goal of dismantling Hamas — once the cease-fire ends.

Currently:

— Wartime Israel shows little tolerance for Palestinian dissent.

— U.S. secretary of state urges Israel to comply with international law and spare civilians.

— A friendship forged over seven weeks of captivity lives on.

— Israel compares Hamas to the Islamic State group. But the comparison misses the mark in key ways.

— Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

SIX MORE HOSTAGES ARE BACK IN ISRAEL AFTER RELEASE FROM GAZA

JERUSALEM — Hamas has freed six of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Thursday evening, Israel’s military said, hours after releasing two Israeli women.

The Red Cross in Gaza has taken all the freed hostages into Israel, where they were going to hospitals and would be reunited with their families, according to the Israeli military.

At least 10 Israelis a day, along with other nationals, have been released during the truce, in return for Israel’s release of at least 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Asked why Hamas on Thursday was releasing fewer than 10 hostages, as outlined in the cease-fire agreement, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman noted that 12 Israeli citizens had been released the day before, implying that the overall total had met Israeli demands.

“We insist on the maximum each day,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

BLINKEN CALLS ON ISRAEL TO FOLLOW INTERNATIONAL LAW IN WAR

TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped up calls for Israel to comply with international law and spare civilians as it wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Blinken, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials on his third visit to the region since the start of the war, said he hoped the cease-fire could be extended and more hostages could be released.

Blinken also said that if Israel resumes the war and moves against southern Gaza to pursue Hamas, it must do so in “compliance with international humanitarian law” and must have “a clear plan in place” to protect civilians.

He said Israeli leaders understood that ”the massive levels of civilian life and displacement scale we saw in the north not be repeated in the south.”

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS JERUSALEM SHOOTING BY HAMAS

WASHINGTON — The White House condemned Thursday’s deadly attack by two Palestinian gunmen on people waiting for buses along a main highway entering Jerusalem, saying the attack was “stark reminder” of the enemy Israel is facing.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the attack, which Hamas claimed responsibility for, “technically” didn’t violate the terms of the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas, which only covers Gaza.

“I mean, if anybody’s guessing and wondering whether Hamas still has murderous intentions against the Israeli people, just look at what happened in Jerusalem today,” Kirby said.

Kirby also expressed hope that the truce, which was extended for a seventh day on Thursday, will be extended again.

“We’re working on it literally by the hour to see if we can get this seventh day turned into an eighth and ninth and 10th and beyond,” he said.