Live updates, latest scores from Friday’s SC high school football playoff games
The high school football playoffs continue across South Carolina with games Friday night. Here are the latest statewide scores, schedule and updates (down below) from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Latest scores
SCHSL Schedule
Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Upper State
Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
Byrnes at Gaffney
Lower State
Summerville at Sumter
Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Upper State
Catawba Ridge at Greenville
Westside at Northwestern
Lower State
West Florence at AC Flora
James Island at South Florence
Class 3A
Upper State
Daniel at Powdersville
Chapman at Clinton
Lower State
Dillon at Camden
Gilbert at Beaufort
Class 2A
Upper State
Fairfield Central at Abbeville
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Lower State
Barnwell at Andrew Jackson
Woodland at Oceanside Collegiate
Class A
Upper State
Lewisville at Christ Church
St. Joseph’s at Wagener-Salley
Lower State
Lamar at Johnsonville
Cross at Estill
SCISA Championships
Friday
Games at Charleston Southern
8-man
Holly Hill Academy 68, WW King 20
Class 4A
Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class A
Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Colleton Prep vs. Williamsburg Academy, 4:30 p.m.
At West Florence High School
Class 3A
Florence Christian vs. Pee Dee Academy, 1 p.m.