Live updates, latest scores from Friday’s SC high school football playoff games

Lou Bezjak
·1 min read
Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

The high school football playoffs continue across South Carolina with games Friday night. Here are the latest statewide scores, schedule and updates (down below) from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Latest scores

SCHSL Schedule

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Upper State

Spartanburg at Dutch Fork

Byrnes at Gaffney

Lower State

Summerville at Sumter

Carolina Forest at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Upper State

Catawba Ridge at Greenville

Westside at Northwestern

Lower State

West Florence at AC Flora

James Island at South Florence

Class 3A

Upper State

Daniel at Powdersville

Chapman at Clinton

Lower State

Dillon at Camden

Gilbert at Beaufort

Class 2A

Upper State

Fairfield Central at Abbeville

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Lower State

Barnwell at Andrew Jackson

Woodland at Oceanside Collegiate

Class A

Upper State

Lewisville at Christ Church

St. Joseph’s at Wagener-Salley

Lower State

Lamar at Johnsonville

Cross at Estill

SCISA Championships

Friday

Games at Charleston Southern

8-man

Holly Hill Academy 68, WW King 20

Class 4A

Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A

Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Colleton Prep vs. Williamsburg Academy, 4:30 p.m.

At West Florence High School

Class 3A

Florence Christian vs. Pee Dee Academy, 1 p.m.

