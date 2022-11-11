Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duquesne Dukes college basketball

Two teams that cruised in their college basketball openers, the Kentucky Wildcats and Duquesne Dukes, meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network has the coverage.

John Calipari’s Wildcats opened with a 95-63 romp over Howard on Monday at Rupp. After slipping to 6-24 last season, Duquesne opened 2022-23 with a convincing 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday.

Check here for the score, updates and a dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Kentucky basketball roster

Duquesne basketball roster

A Twitter List by johnclayiv

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is presented with the Naismith Mens College Player of the Year award before the home opener against the Howard Bison during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Monday, November 7, 2022.

Kentucky basketball: Five things to know about the Duquesne Dukes

What happens when Sahvir Wheeler returns for UK? ‘It will be hell for the other team.’

First look: Kentucky basketball’s regular-season debut earns a positive review

Who’s the surprise player on this Kentucky basketball team? It’s not even close.

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s opening-night win over Howard