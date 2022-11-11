Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duquesne Dukes college basketball
Two teams that cruised in their college basketball openers, the Kentucky Wildcats and Duquesne Dukes, meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network has the coverage.
John Calipari’s Wildcats opened with a 95-63 romp over Howard on Monday at Rupp. After slipping to 6-24 last season, Duquesne opened 2022-23 with a convincing 91-63 win over Montana on Tuesday.
Check here for the score, updates and a dedicated Twitter feed.
