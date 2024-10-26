Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Auburn Tigers college football

Hoping to snap a six-game home losing streak in SEC games, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at Kroger Field. The game will be televised by the SEC Network starting at 7:45 p.m.

Coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 3-4 overall with a 1-4 mark in the SEC this season. They haven’t won a conference home game since Sept. 30, 2023, when the Cats beat the Florida Gators 33-14. Since then, UK has lost at home to league foes Missouri (38-21), Tennessee (33-27) and Alabama (49-21) in 2023 and South Carolina (31-6), Georgia (13-12) and Vanderbilt (20-13) in 2024.

Coach Hugh Freeze’s Tigers are 2-5 overall, including 0-4 in league play. Missouri drove 95 yards on 17 plays to score with 46 seconds left and beat Auburn 21-17 last Saturday. Giving the ball away has been Auburn’s problem. Freeze’s team ranks 127th out of 134 FBS teams in turnover margin.

Jon Hale, Mark Story and yours truly will be at Kroger Field reporting on the action. Follow us on Twitter at @JonHale_HL, @markcstory and @johnclayiv.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacts after Kentucky beat Ole Miss 20-17 during a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

