Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Akron Zips college football at Kroger Field
After a 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky last Saturday, Kentucky welcomes the Akron Zips for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in UK’s last non-conference game before its SEC opener.
The Herald-Leader staff will be well represented at Kroger Field. Follow me on Twitter at @johnclayiv, as well as Jon Hale at @JonHale_HL, Mark Story at @markcstory and Caroline Makauskas at @cmakauskas.
You can follow a UK football Twitter list here.
Pregame links
Kentucky-Akron football thoughts and predictions
Five things to know about the Akron Zips
How Kentucky and Akron match up with game prediction
Medical episode reinforced Liam Coen’s decision
UK football flips Corbin twins from Michigan
Akron will bring its ‘Turnover Tire’ to Kroger Field
Akron preview of its game with Kentucky
Akron and Bob Huggins nearly led Vince Marrow down a different path
An 88-year-old man has worked every Kentucky football home game
Penn State fans may recognize Akron’s OC
College football games on television and streaming for Saturday (Sept. 16)
UK’s football stadium turns 50. The 10 most memorable games at what is now Kroger Field.
On the stadium’s 50th anniversary, these are the most expensive seats at UK’s Kroger Field
Unbreakable? As Kentucky’s football stadium turns 50, these records will be tough to beat.
By the numbers: 50 years of Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field as the home of UK football