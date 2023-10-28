Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football

Hoping to snap a two-game losing streak, Kentucky returns to action after a bye week to face the No. 21-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC East matchup at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

▪ Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is 2-0 vs. Kentucky. The Vols beat the Wildcats 45-42 in Lexington in 2021, then 44-6 last season in Knoxville.

▪ Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is 2-8 versus Tennessee. Stoops is 2-4 versus the Vols in the last six meetings.

▪ Both teams are coming off losses. Before its bye week, Kentucky lost at home 38-21 to Missouri on Oct. 14. Tennessee lost 34-20 to Alabama last Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

▪ The folks at Vols Wire have confidence in a Tennessee victory over Kentucky.

▪ In the 2021 Kentucky-Tennessee game, Kentucky’s Izayah Cummings caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Cummings has caught three passes since.

▪ Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor has made all six of his field goal attempts this season. Three of those have been from 40-plus yards. Tennessee kicker Charles Campbell has made 11 of his 13 field goal tries. Campbell has made one of three attempts from 40 yards and beyond.

