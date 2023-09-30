Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators college football
Coming off a 45-28 victory at Vanderbilt last Saturday, Kentucky football returns home to play the No. 22-ranked Florida Gators in a key SEC East meeting. Both teams are 1-0 in conference play. Kickoff is set for noon at Kroger Field. ESPN has the television broadcast.
Pregame information
Kentucky (4-0/1-0): After suffering 31 straight losses to the Gators, Kentucky is 3-2 versus Florida over the past five years. That includes back-to-back UK victories in 2021 (20-13 in Lexington) and 2022 (26-16 in Gainesville). Last week, defensive back Maxwell Hairston returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated Vanderbilt in Music City.
Florida (3-1/1-0): The Gators began the season with a 24-11 loss at Utah, but since have ripped off three straight wins. The middle of three was an impressive 29-16 victory over then No. 11 Tennessee at The Swamp on Sept. 16. Billy Napier’s club was sluggish in last week’s 22-7 win over visiting Charlotte.
