Live updates: Kentucky vs. Tennessee in SEC Basketball Tournament

John Clay

Kentucky blitzed Tennessee at Rupp Arena. One month later, Tennessee returned the favor in Knoxville. Now No. 3 seed Kentucky faces No. 2 seed Tennessee in a semifinal matchup of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amalie Arena.

ESPN has the telecast starting at approximately 3:25 p.m., or 25 minutes after the first semifinal between No. 8 seed Texas A&M and No. 4 seed Arkansas.

Check here for score, statistics and observations from the dedicated Twitter feed.

A Twitter List by johnclayiv

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari shouts to his players during the SEC Men&#x002019;s Basketball Tournament game with the Vanderbilt Commodores at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl., Friday, March 11, 2022.
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s SEC Tournament win over Vanderbilt

How Kentucky and Tennessee match up — with a game prediction

‘It gives me goosebumps.’ Kentucky fans show up in force at SEC Tournament.

From scolding to clutch scoring, TyTy Washington steps up in UK’s win against Vanderbilt

