Live updates: Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s in NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. As the No. 2 seed in the East Region, John Calipari’s Cats take on No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in a first-round game of the East Region on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. CBS has the 7:10 p.m. tip-off.

Check here for score, stats, updates, observations, opinions and plenty more from our dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Ten Kentucky basketball notes as the Wildcats begin their NCAA Tournament run

Kentucky basketball: Five things to know about the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

John Calipari says Louisville is ‘getting the best of the best’ in Kenny Payne

