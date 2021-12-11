Live updates: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame college basketball from South Bend
After ripping off seven straight win in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena, the Kentucky Wildcats hit the road Saturday for a college basketball game with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. ESPN has the 5:15 p.m. telecast.
Check here for score, updates and observations from the dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.
