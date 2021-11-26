Live updates: Kentucky vs. North Florida college basketball
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Florida Ospreys in a 7 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. UK is 4-1 on the season. North Florida is 1-5.
Check here for score, statistics and updates from the dedicated Twitter feed. You can interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.
After five games, here’s what we know about this Kentucky basketball team
UK’s game against North Florida will be ‘kind of a kid’s dream’ for Kentucky native
Telling Calipari, one and done, and what’s next. More on Reed Sheppard’s commitment.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Star big man plans visit for UK-UofL game