Live updates: Kentucky vs. Michigan State basketball in Champions Classic

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans in college basketball’s Champions Classic on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ESPN has the 7 p.m. television coverage.

Check here for the dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me at Twitter at @johnclayiv.

A Twitter List by johnclayiv

Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) on the court out of a timeout against the Duquesne Dukes during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, November 11, 2022.

What this Kentucky basketball team needs, Michigan State will be there to provide

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball preview; DJ Wagner commits

How Kentucky and Michigan State match up — with a game prediction

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s men’s basketball game vs. Michigan State

Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game

This Kentucky basketball team is going to force John Calipari into some tough decisions