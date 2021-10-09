Live updates from Kentucky vs. LSU college football
The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the LSU Tigers for an SEC college football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington. Check here for score, updates, statistics and a dedicated Twitter feed.
Pregame info
Date: Oct. 9, 2021.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel.
Records: Kentucky 5-0; LSU 3-2.
SEC records: Kentucky 3-0; LSU 1-1.
Last game: Kentucky won 20-13 over visiting Florida; LSU lost at home to Auburn 24-19.
Coaches: Kentucky-Mark Stoops (54-50); LSU-Ed Orgeron (48-16 at LSU; 64-43 overall).
Series: LSU leads 40-16-1.
Last meeting: LSU won 41-3 in Baton Rouge on Oct. 18, 2014.
