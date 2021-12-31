Live updates: Kentucky vs. High Point college basketball

Former Kentucky basketball coach Tubby Smith returns to his former home, this time with his High Point Panthers for a game against the Wildcats at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network has the noon telecast.

Check here for score, updates, statistics and more from the dedicated Twitter feed.

** FILE ** Kentucky Coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court by game MVP Jeff Sheppard, left, Steve Masiello, center right, and Jamaal Maglioire second from right front at the Alamodome in San Antonio Monday, March 30, 1998. Other players, cheerleaders and fans surround. This was Kentucky’s seventh NCAA tittle. The Wildcats are celebrating 100 years of basketball this season. The span has been defined by an unprecedented 1,834 victories and 43 NCAA tournament appearances. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

