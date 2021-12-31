Live updates: Kentucky vs. High Point college basketball
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Kentucky basketball coach Tubby Smith returns to his former home, this time with his High Point Panthers for a game against the Wildcats at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network has the noon telecast.
Check here for score, updates, statistics and more from the dedicated Twitter feed.
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s Friday noon basketball game vs. High Point
‘More than just a basketball coach.’ Tubby Smith’s ex-players applaud UK honoring him.
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over the Missouri Tigers
Here’s what John Calipari had to say after UK won by excelling at ‘other stuff’