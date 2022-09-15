Live updates: KC Chiefs play LA Chargers in ‘Thursday Night Football’ home opener

If you’re looking for a good omen for Thursday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game, how about this?

John Hussey has been assigned by the NFL to work the game, as Sharp Football Analysis noted. Hussey last worked at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23 when the Chiefs won what some have called the greatest game in NFL history.

That’s the day the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime in an AFC Divisional playoff game. Hussey was the referee for three Chiefs games last season. The others: the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss at the Cincinnati and the Chiefs’ 19-9 win over the Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hussey has been in the NFL since 2002 and this is his eighth season as a referee.

The uniforms

The Chiefs will be in red jerseys and white pants, while the Chargers will wear white jerseys and yellow pants, per NFL Jerseys.