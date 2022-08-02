Live updates: Kansas polls open for voting on primary elections, abortion amendment

Polls in Kansas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday as voters make their picks in the primary elections for governor, representatives in Washington, D.C. and Topeka and various other statewide positions.

Regardless of party affiliation, Kansans can also vote on an amendment that would remove statewide abortion protections. The Star put together a guide to help voters weed out common misinformation surrounding the amendment.

Other important races include the gubernatorial primary. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly will face Democratic challenger Richard S. Karnowski. In the GOP primary, Kelly’s likely opponent in the general election, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, will face Republican Arlyn Briggs.

Voters will also choose candidates in the race for attorney general. Three Republican candidates, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, Leawood state Sen. Kellie Warren and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, will face off to see who will run against Democratic candidate Chris Mann in the general election.

Crowds of voters have also turned out early in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

