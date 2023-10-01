Live updates: Kansas City fans gather at Arrowhead for Beyoncé’s sold-out concert

Editor’s note: Do you want to commemorate the finale of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in Kansas City? Sign up to get a free digital download of The Star’s front page sent to your email after the concert.

OK, Kansas City, now let’s get in formation.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour makes its 56th and final stop Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It will be the first time the superstar has performed in the Kansas City area since 2003, when she surprised fans at a Jay-Z show at what’s now called Azura Amphitheater.

Beyoncé was scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. — though expect that to be closer to 8:30. Fans were told they could start filling up the parking lot at 5:30 p.m., but gates were open an hour before that, with cars trickling in. Gates to the stadium open at 6:30 for VIP ticketholders and 7 for everyone else.

Maria Sanchez stands for a photo in front of a Beyoncé sign at Union Station on Friday. Zachary Linhares/zlinhares@kcstar.com

Kansas City put out the Beyoncé welcome mat this weekend with a big sparkly silver KC heart at Kansas City International Airport — or “Beyoncé International Airport,” as Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted — plus an Instagram-ready “Bey in KC” lighted sign at Union Station.

Our reporters will be outside Arrowhead as fans arrive in their “most fabulous silver fashions” to mirror the “Renaissance” album’s visuals, as Beyoncé requested. And we’ll bring you full coverage of of the music, the “show-stopping fashion moments” and all the spectacle inside.

Follow along for updates:

Malachi Taylor waits to get into the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Beyonce’s concert on Sunday. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Goin’ to Kansas City, no matter what

In line to drive into the Arrowhead parking lot, Kathryn Heller’s Beyoncé story is already a novel or horror story or story of redemption.

Back home in New Jersey on Friday, she was driving along on the Palisades Parkway in a historic rain. She had tickets to the Kansas City Beyoncé show, $800 a seat, and a flight out of Newark International Airport.

Suddenly, she hydroplaned and wrecked her new 1923 Nissan Rogue.

“I’m going to KC, regardless,” she told herself.

At the airport, she met Dawn Hicks from Brooklyn, also headed to KC for the concert. The flight she was supposed to be on out of JFK was canceled. Meanwhile, her twin sister, Denise Hicks, was trying to get to Kansas City via train, a trip of over 30 hours. New York to Chicago to St. Louis to Kansas City.

Heller and Dawn Hicks flew into St. Louis with Heller’s college friend, Severin Kameni, 32, from Jersey City. Then they rented a car together and drove five hours to Kansas City.

They made it to Arrowhead, dressed in silver sequins, because Beyoncé means that much.

“She’s amazing,” KAmeni said. This is his fourth show. “Her dedication to LGBTQ is so important to me.”

Kansas City barber helps the band look good

At 26, Danni Woods already has been cutting hair for six years. Her professional name is DanniCutIt.

On Saturday, three haircuts put her within one degree of separation of the woman bringing her monster Renaissance World Tour to a close at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium the next day: Beyoncé.

She trimmed up drummer Diamond Johnson (who grew up in Johnson County), trombone player Chris Johnson and music director/keyboard player Khirye Tyler.

“It feels amazing knowing that my work is on stage, that I was able to be a part of it in some way, somehow,” she said. Read more about her here.

Beyoncé’s blue-haired drummer is from Johnson County

Diamond Johnson was asked once in an interview to name his favorite city in the United States, other than Los Angeles because he lives there.

The professional drummer didn’t miss a beat.

Kansas City.

Robert “Diamond” Johnson — just Diamond now — graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in Johnson County. He’s back home to finish what has been unquestionably the most important gig of his musical career.

Johnson, 27, has been playing drums in Beyoncé’s band on her Renaissance World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the drummer, including his Tiffany-blue hair.

Can Kansas City shut up?

One key thing the Kansas City “Beyhive” is especially focused on: mastering the mute challenge.

During the song “Energy,” Beyoncé sings: “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move. Look around, everybody on mute.”

Then the crowd must go silent. The music stops, she pauses and looks around before breaking the silence with her next line: “Look around, it’s me and my crew. Big energy.”

The crowds in some cities get it right. In others, not so much.

