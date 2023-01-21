Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs take on Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round

The Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LVII officially begins Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two organizations have met 14 times, including a Week 10 Chiefs victory (27-17) in Kansas City. The Chiefs hold an 8-6 edge in the teams’ all-time series.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson know each other well, and Reid said he’s impressed with the job Pederson has done in Jacksonville.

In Pederson’s first season as head coach, the Jaguars went from last place in 2021 to winning the AFC South this season. The Jaguars also closed out the regular season with five straight wins, clinching the division title in their final regular-season game.

Simply put, these aren’t the same Jaguars the Chiefs met at the midpoint of the season.

“I think the only difference is they might just have a little bit more confidence because they’re winning football games right now, but they’re a talented team,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I knew that the first time we played them, you can see the talent that they had.

How to watch Chiefs-Jaguars game

When is the game? Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where is it? GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

What channel is Chiefs game on? NBC (Ch. 41 in Kansas City, Ch. 3 in Wichita)

What radio station? WDAF (106.5 FM) or streamed on Chiefs’ mobile app.

How loud will Arrowhead get?: Chiefs fans plan to ratchet up noise Saturday after comment by Jaguars quarterback

Chiefs betting line: What the betting odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars playoff

Inactives: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman won’t play vs. Jaguars Saturday after missing another practice

In the teams’ last match-up: Chiefs receiver was knocked out in Week 10 by Jags safety. What he thinks about rematch

Chiefs-Raiders prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?