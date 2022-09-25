Live Updates: Kansas City Chiefs play the Colts in Indianapolis at noon

The referee who worked the Chiefs’ 42-21 win over Pittsburgh in last season’s Wild Card Game will be working Kansas City’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

That playoff game was one of three times referee Shawn Smith was assigned to Chiefs games during the 2021 season. Smith also worked KC’s wins over the Packers and at the Chargers.

Football Zebras reported Smith had been assigned to Sunday’s Chiefs-Colts game.

This is Smith’s fifth season as a referee and his eighth as an official in the NFL.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Colts

Kickoff: Noon Central time Sunday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: CBS (Ch. 5) in Kansas City

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) in Kansas City

