Biden says if Florida goes blue, 'it’s over. Done.' - live updates

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is spending Election Day, the last day on the campaign trail, focused on swing states.
Biden traveled to Scranton and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly lost the state to President Donald Trump in 2016, and Biden focused many of his in-person visits on Pennsylvania. The former vice president has led in most polls of the state and was ahead of Trump by about five percentage points in polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight's Nov. 2 average of Pennsylvania polls.
Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit in Michigan, another state Democrats narrowly lost in 2016. Biden led Trump by about eight percentage points in FiveThirtyEight's Nov. 2 polling average of Michigan.
Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and Michigan's 16 electoral votes could be crucial tipping points in the election as both Biden and Trump try to reach the 270 votes required for an Electoral College majority.
As he headed back to Delaware to watch the returns at home with his family, Biden was asked what would give him confidence that he was on track to winning.
He paused.
"... If Florida came in by 1 (for him), it's over,” he told reporters, echoing what a number of political analysts have said. “Done.”
The former vice president said he was enthused by reports he’s gotten about overwhelming voter turnout.
"And overwhelming turnout particularly of young people, of women, and an overwhelming turnout of African American voters, particularly in Georgia and Florida, over the age of 65,” he said. “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me. So, we'll see."
Biden said he doesn’t expect to make any more appearances tonight.
"If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it,” he said. “If not, I'll wait until the votes have been counted the next day."
— Ledyard King
Biden campaign says there are 'multiple pathways' to victory
The Biden campaign expressed confidence about the former vice president’s path to victory, claiming the campaign has "multiple pathways" to 270 electoral college votes, officials told reporters during a press call Tuesday morning.
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon stressed that Biden can win the necessary number of electoral votes without the four largest electoral battlegrounds of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas.
“We feel very good about Pennsylvania, Florida as well,” Dillon said but said the campaign maintained a path to victory without the crucial swing states, arguing the reverse was not true for the Trump campaign.
The campaign also expressed confidence about voting the security of voting on Election Day.
"By and large, voting is proceeding smoothly," Biden legal adviser Bob Bauer said. Bauer also said that “the issues that arise are being addressed” by local election officials.
The campaign declined to outline what level of turnout they projected was necessary to win crucial swing states but pointed to large early vote margins for Biden as a reason for continued optimism.
Biden campaign officials also denounced election lawsuits led by Republican groups. O’Malley Dillon declined to say whether the campaigns had coordinated the logistics of a potential concession call between the candidates, saying “We’ll let the logistics play out.”
--Matthew Brown
Biden signs wall of his childhood home
Biden stopped by his childhood home during his visit to Scranton and signed the living room wall.
He wrote: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020."
NEW: A picture from Scranton. Joe Biden just signed this on the living room wall in his childhood home here. For context, he did this in the bedroom during the 2008 race. @axios pic.twitter.com/R9sKjG6Ktv— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 3, 2020
He also signed the bedroom wall while campaigning with Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign.
Biden told reporters he had not spoken yet with President Donald Trump or his team today.
-Nicholas Wu
Biden: 'We're going home'
Biden flew to Scranton, Pennsylvania for his first stop in Pennsylvania on Election Day. Born in Scranton in 1942, Biden has used his hometown as one of his closing campaign messages of “Scranton vs. Park Avenue” as he vies to win back Rust Belt voters who left the Democratic Party in 2016.
Biden traveled with two of his granddaughters.
Asked what it felt like to be home, Biden told reporters, “These are the only two of my grandchildren who have never been to Scranton. So we’re going home.”
Biden spoke at a canvassing event at a local chapter of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, where Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the former vice president.
Biden touched on familiar campaign themes about restoring the middle class and restoring the soul of the country. Appearing to reference an Axios report about Trump planning to prematurely declare victory, Biden told the audience he won the tiny town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, the first city to report votes, and joked, “Based on Trump’s notion, I’m going to declare victory tonight.”
-Nicholas Wu
Kamala Harris arrives in Detroit, says path to victory runs through Michigan
Sen. Kamala Harris arrived in Detroit Tuesday afternoon for a campaign stop in the hotly contested swing state.
“I'm just here to remind people in Detroit that, that they are seen and heard by Joe and me, and also that they may actually decide the outcome of this race,” she told reporters.
Michigan, which Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly lost in 2016, is a top battleground in this year’s election.
“The path to determining who will be the next President of the United States, without question, runs through Michigan,” Harris said.
She said she was confident the American people, regardless of the electoral outcome, would “defend the integrity of our democracy and a peaceful transfer of power,” a reference to comments from Trump repeatedly this year declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
“There are certain lines that whoever you vote for, that we just won't cross,” she said.
Sen. Harris speaks with the media after deplaning in Detroit, doesn't give a prediction but notes importance of Michigan pic.twitter.com/nmZlfoLRlA— Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) November 3, 2020
-Nicholas Wu
Kamala Harris: 'Mask up' and vote
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris began her Election Day with a plea on Twitter for people to "mask up" in the face of coronavirus and vote.
"If you’ve already voted, thank you. But we still need your help. Take 20 minutes to help voters in critical battleground states find their polling location. This election is too important to leave anything to chance," she said.
- Kim Hjelmgaard
Joe Biden begins Election Day at St. Joseph's church
Biden began Election Day attending church with his wife Jill Biden and two of their granddaughters at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, Del.
The Bidens are regular attendees of the Roman Catholic Church, which the Democratic nominee usually visits on Sundays while campaigning. The church is also the same in which Biden’s son, Beau, is buried.
Biden has sought to make outreach to voters of faith an important part of his campaign. Catholic voters have long a crucial bloc in the nation and crucial swing states like Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Michigan.
The large and diverse Catholic vote has then been especially courted by both the Biden and Trump campaigns.
If Biden were elected president, he would be only the second practicing Catholic, after John F. Kennedy.
