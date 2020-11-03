Biden says if Florida goes blue, 'it’s over. Done.' - live updates

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is spending Election Day, the last day on the campaign trail, focused on swing states.

Biden traveled to Scranton and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly lost the state to President Donald Trump in 2016, and Biden focused many of his in-person visits on Pennsylvania. The former vice president has led in most polls of the state and was ahead of Trump by about five percentage points in polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight's Nov. 2 average of Pennsylvania polls.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit in Michigan, another state Democrats narrowly lost in 2016. Biden led Trump by about eight percentage points in FiveThirtyEight's Nov. 2 polling average of Michigan.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and Michigan's 16 electoral votes could be crucial tipping points in the election as both Biden and Trump try to reach the 270 votes required for an Electoral College majority.

Biden: If Florida goes blue, 'it’s over. Done.'

As he headed back to Delaware to watch the returns at home with his family, Biden was asked what would give him confidence that he was on track to winning.

He paused.

"... If Florida came in by 1 (for him), it's over,” he told reporters, echoing what a number of political analysts have said. “Done.”

The former vice president said he was enthused by reports he’s gotten about overwhelming voter turnout.

"And overwhelming turnout particularly of young people, of women, and an overwhelming turnout of African American voters, particularly in Georgia and Florida, over the age of 65,” he said. “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me. So, we'll see."

Biden said he doesn’t expect to make any more appearances tonight.

"If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it,” he said. “If not, I'll wait until the votes have been counted the next day."

— Ledyard King

Biden campaign says there are 'multiple pathways' to victory

The Biden campaign expressed confidence about the former vice president’s path to victory, claiming the campaign has "multiple pathways" to 270 electoral college votes, officials told reporters during a press call Tuesday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon stressed that Biden can win the necessary number of electoral votes without the four largest electoral battlegrounds of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas.

“We feel very good about Pennsylvania, Florida as well,” Dillon said but said the campaign maintained a path to victory without the crucial swing states, arguing the reverse was not true for the Trump campaign.

The campaign also expressed confidence about voting the security of voting on Election Day.

"By and large, voting is proceeding smoothly," Biden legal adviser Bob Bauer said. Bauer also said that “the issues that arise are being addressed” by local election officials.

The campaign declined to outline what level of turnout they projected was necessary to win crucial swing states but pointed to large early vote margins for Biden as a reason for continued optimism.

Biden campaign officials also denounced election lawsuits led by Republican groups. O’Malley Dillon declined to say whether the campaigns had coordinated the logistics of a potential concession call between the candidates, saying “We’ll let the logistics play out.”

--Matthew Brown

Biden signs wall of his childhood home

Biden stopped by his childhood home during his visit to Scranton and signed the living room wall.

He wrote: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020."

