Live updates | Japan condemns attacks on Ukraine civilians

·4 min read

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday that he strongly condemned the reported attacks on civilians in Ukrainian towns on the outskirts of Kyiv “as violation to international law.”

European leaders have already condemned the reported attacks, responding to images of bodies in the streets, including some with their hands tied behind their backs.

Kishida said “Japan will firmly carry out what it should do” while cooperating with the international society in possible further sanctions against Russia.

“We must strongly condemn human rights problems and actions that violate international law,” Kishida added.

Japan has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia in line with the United States and other Western nations.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

— ‘Fill the silence with your music,’ Zelenskyy tells Grammys

— Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

Drug shortages persist in Russia after start of Ukraine war

— Go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine for more coverage

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LAS VEGAS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video at the Grammy Awards asking for support in telling the story of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.

During the pre-recorded message that aired on the show Sunday night, he spoke in English, likening the attack to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

In his words: “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called “Stand Up For Ukraine” to raise money and humanitarian support.

Zelenskyy told the audience: “Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military says that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The news agency RBK Ukraina says the road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kyiv is to reopen to some traffic later Monday.

Chernihiv is a city 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Kyiv and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. The mayor said Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70% of the city.

Russian forces also withdrew from the Sumy region, in Ukraine’s northeast, local administrator Dmitry Zhivitsky said in a video message carried by Ukrainian news agencies Sunday. The troops had occupied the area for nearly a month.

In other areas recently retaken from Russian troops, Ukrainian officials say they have recovered hundreds of slain civilians in the past few days. Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered from Kyiv-area towns.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian troops.

Iryna Venediktova says on Facebook that the bodies were recovered Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says 140 of them have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says the mayor of the village of Motyzhyn in the Kyiv region was murdered while being held by Russian forces. Vereshchuk adds that there are 11 mayors and community heads in Russian captivity across Ukraine.

In a video address Sunday, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the allegedly targeted killings of civilians in towns that the Russians occupied, calling the killers “freaks who do not know how to do otherwise.” He warns that more atrocities may be revealed if Russian forces are driven out of other occupied areas.

International leaders have condemned the reported attacks in the Kyiv-area towns after harrowing accounts from civilians and graphic images of bodies with hands tied behind their backs.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected the claims of atrocities against civilians in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FOCUS-Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • Putin wants the West 'disarmed' into thinking his ambitions won't go beyond Ukraine, says former NATO commander

    Ret. Gen. Wesley Clark said Russian leader Vladimir Putin seeks control over Eastern Europe and to "shatter" the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th