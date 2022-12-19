Live updates: Jan. 6 committee holds final hearing to weigh potential crimes in Capitol attack

Ella Lee, Bart Jansen, Rachel Looker and Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Congress' 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack will come to a close this week, with the final meeting of the House panel investigating the attack set to take place Monday.

Committee members have suggested that the former president could face criminal charges for the attack. The committee will vote on whether to make non-binding criminal referrals to the Justice Department Monday.

When does the hearing start?

The House Jan. 6 committee will meet Monday at 1 p.m..

How to watch today's hearing

USA TODAY will livestream the hearing on its YouTube channel. C-SPAN will broadcast, as will other outlets such ABC, NBC and CBS.

What will Monday's hearing cover?

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that Monday's hearing will include votes on criminal recommendations and the committee's final report.

In addition to criminal referrals, the panel could make recommendations to state bar associations about lawyers, to the Federal Election Commission about campaign violations and to the House Ethics Committee about lawmakers, Thompson said.

The sun rises over the Cannon House building. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol meets Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 to vote on potential recommendations to the Justice Department to prosecute suspects for their roles.
The sun rises over the Cannon House building. The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol meets Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 to vote on potential recommendations to the Justice Department to prosecute suspects for their roles.

When will the Jan. 6 committee's final report be published?

The panel's final report is set to be published Monday though key materials such as transcripts of witness interviews conducted behind closed doors could be released later this week.

What happened at the last Jan. 6 committee hearing?

Testimony and video evidence revealed during the Jan. 6 committee hearing in October showed congressional leaders pleading for help while the Capitol attack was ongoing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reacted to the violence at the Capitol in previously unreleased – and dramatic – footage, saying the attack was "all at the instigation of the president of the United States," and an aide testified that, during the attack, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy told Trump the rioters were "your people."

Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Trump

The October hearing closed with the extraordinary move of unanimously voting to subpoena the former president.

"(Trump) must be accountable," Thompson, the committee chair, said. "He is required to answer for his actions."

A day after the committee voted to subpoena Trump, the former president sent a 14-page memo to the panel complaining about a “Show Trial” and “Witch Hunt,” without addressing the subpoena itself.

Oath Keepers trial: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

Dig deeper:

