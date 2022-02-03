Live updates: Ice storm takes aim at Ky., flights canceled at Blue Grass Airport

Lexington and other parts of Kentucky have seen plenty of winter in 2022, but it’s possible the worst storm we’ve seen yet this winter is arriving Thursday.

The potential for freezing rain, sleet and snow remains high as a winter storm tracks towards northwestern and central Kentucky, including Fayette County. Power outages, tree damage and hazardous traveling conditions are all expected from the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning that’s in effect for 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Here’s the latest we know about the storm:

Flights canceled at Blue Grass Airport

10:45 a.m. — The winter storm heading towards Lexington has forced Blue Grass Airport to cancel all of its remaining departing flights Thursday.

All of its arriving flights have also been canceled.

What do I do if I see a down power line?

Freezing rain increases the possibility of power lines succumbing to the added weight from ice accumulation.

If you do see a down power line, LG&E-KU advises people to leave the downed equipment alone. Instead, report the down power line to LG&E-KU via their mobile app, their website by calling 502-589-1444 for LG&E customers, m1-800-981-0600 for KU customers.

Schools, government offices closed

In preparation for the arrival of Thursday’s winter storm, Fayette County Public Schools decided it would use an non-traditional instruction day Thursday.

Lexington’s city government offices will also be closed Thursday. Garbage pickup for Thursday has been postponed to a later date.