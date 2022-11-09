Live updates on House races: With every seat up for election, control is at stake

Donovan Slack and Susan Page, USA TODAY
·8 min read

After months of campaigning by hundreds of candidates, control of the House of Representatives could be determined on Election Day — barring runoffs and delayed counting in some areas.

The party that controls the House can unleash a barrage of investigations of the Biden administration, as Republicans have already promised. The majority can also launch impeachment proceedings.

Key issues include everything from abortion to the economy, with each party hoping their voters turn out in big numbers.

Here's what you need to know on Election Day:

Follow along for the latest updates on House races.

Democrat Alejandro Frost wins Orlando-area seat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Wimbish is a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office.

– Associated Press

Maxwell Alejandro Frost is an organizer turned candidate for Florida's Congressional District 10.
Maxwell Alejandro Frost is an organizer turned candidate for Florida's Congressional District 10.

Arizona GOP looks to flip House delegation

PHOENIX — The partisan makeup of Arizona's U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state's 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats.

Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those three districts. Meanwhile, a district that had strongly favored Republicans for the past decade got only slightly less GOP-friendly. The other five districts are shoo-ins for the incumbents in districts that heavily favor the sitting members of Congress.

The most vulnerable Democratic incumbent is three-term U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran, whose sprawling 2nd Congressional District covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area.

– Associated Press

Guam elects first Republican representative since 1993

Republican James Moylan defeated Democrat Judith Won Pat to become Guam’s newest non-voting House of Representatives delegate.

Moylan received 17,075 votes compared to Won Pat’s 15,427, according to partial, unofficial election results from the Guam Election Commission. He is the second Republican to be elected to the position since its creation in 1972.

- Eleanor McCrary

Peeling back the curtain: How and why we cover the midterm elections, from the editors

First polls on East coast set to close in Kentucky, Indiana

Election Day's first polling locations will soon close across the east coast. These east coast states will close at the following eastern standard times:

  • Polls in parts of Kentucky and Indiana will close at 6 p.m.

  • Polls in Virginia, Vermont, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia and Florida close at 7 p.m.

  • Polls in Ohio and North Carolina close at 7:30 p.m.

  • Polls in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine and Connecticut close at 8 p.m.

  • Polls in New York close at 9 p.m.

Voters on the West Coast still have a few hours to cast their ballots. Key states on the West Coast are set to close at the following pacific standard times:

  • Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona close at 7 p.m.

  • California, Oregon and Washington close at 8 p.m.

– Rachel Looker 

When do the polls close in my state?: A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson fills out her ballot at the Lowe Park Arts and Environment Center in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson fills out her ballot at the Lowe Park Arts and Environment Center in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Stock market reacts to possible 'red wave'

Stocks rallied Tuesday on expectations that Republicans will retake at least one chamber of Congress, likely the House of Representatives. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 1.5% as of 1 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also up by more than 1%.

Stocks tend to perform better when in a divided Congress gridlock since it can restrict government spending and hold up new legislation that can negatively impact stocks, analysts said.

Political gridlock has “historically benefitted equity investors, with the S&P 500 Index averaging annual gains within the range of 13.0%,” John Lynch, Comerica Wealth Management's chief investment officer, wrote in a report. “Though counterintuitive, equity markets tend to prefer divided government.”

– Elisabeth Buchwald, Medora Lee

Vega makes final push at in Virginia district

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Congressional candidates Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega are making the rounds at various precincts to greet voters and make their final pitches.

Spanberger is on the road with Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va. Vega spoke with reporters outside Kilby Elementary School, saying she felt “very confident” about today’s election.

“We cannot afford another two years of this administration, record high inflation, crime through the roof in our communities, drugs pouring into our neighborhoods, destroying our families and killing our youth,” Vega said.

– Kaila Nichols and Dante Nieto, Medill News Service

What's at stake?

What happens in midterm elections today will impact what happens in the run-up to the presidential election in 2024.

If Democrats keep the Senate and House, President Joe Biden can continue furthering his agenda, providing a longer record for him and other Democrats to run on (if he decides to for re-election).

If Republicans take over the House, they have already promised to launch a litany of investigations of the Biden administration that could damage Democrats’ record (and Biden’s legacy). If Republicans take the Senate, they can block Supreme Court nominations and block legislation.

Karoline Leavitt, GOP candidate for U.S. House, votes in New Hampshire

Karoline Leavitt is running for New Hampshire's 1st District congressional seat, attempting to unseat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas of Manchester, an incumbent who has served two terms.

The race is one of the more closely watched around the country, playing out in a district that went to Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Leavitt cast her ballot at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire.

– Anna Kaufman 

What are some key issues?

The economy and inflation are at the forefront of voters’ minds as they consider who on their ballots to vote for in the Nov. 8 midterm election, but their concerns go beyond just the higher cost of gas and groceries.

While inflation has managed to remain the top issue throughout the election season, immigration reform, the soaring costs of health care, and a lack of affordable housing are also economic factors voters are considering as they contemplate who to vote for – if they even decide to cast their ballot.

Read the rest here: Inflation, health care and rent: key economic factors voters consider in midterms

-- Sarah Elbeshbishi

The rising sun strikes the US Capitol dome on Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington. After months of campaigning, Americans across the nation are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections.
The rising sun strikes the US Capitol dome on Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington. After months of campaigning, Americans across the nation are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do

Get ready for gridlock?

Voters have low expectations of what Republicans will be able to do if they win a majority in the House of Representatives in November's elections, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds.

Four in 10, 42%, foresee "more partisan gridlock with nothing getting done" if power is divided between a GOP-controlled House and a Democratic president. Just 19% say that situation would force more bipartisanship.

Another 25% predict "nothing will change" from the last two years.

Read the whole story here: Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do

– Susan Page

Voting rights in the United States: A state-by-state analysis

How the last census changed the House of Representatives

Texas will gain two more congressional seats and seven states will each lose a seat as a result of population shifts recorded in the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau said Monday in the release of its first round of data from the survey taken last year.

In total, seven seats shifted, affecting 13 states. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one seat in addition to Texas. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one seat.

Previously: Texas will gain 2 congressional seats. Seven states to lose 1 seat, Census Bureau data shows

– Katie Wadington, Jeanine Santucci

House races to watch

Republicans are trying to take over the majority in the House, and candidates and election analysts agree things aren't looking good for the Democrats.

"Democrats are gonna lose seats," said Chris Warshaw, a professor at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. The question, Warshaw said, is how much Democrats can mitigate their losses.

President Joe Biden’s remaining political agenda is dependent on Democrats controlling the House. But high inflation, a surge in spending from Republican PACs, favorable election maps in a number of GOP-controlled states, and historical trends that work against the party in power has analysts predicting a GOP takeover of the House.

Among the hundreds of seats in the House, though, there are a handful that stand out. Read about them here.

– Ken Tran, Dylan Wells

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates on House races: Every seat, House control on ballot

Latest Stories

  • 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. ___ 12:01 a.m. Election Day has dawned. With polls set to begin opening in a few hours across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at our Election Expectations 2022 hub. It's not a p

  • Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

    BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy of quarantines, lockdowns and daily or near-daily compulsory

  • Georgia election - live: Warnock v Walker count begins as polls close

    Follow for the latest updates on Warnock v Walker as the polls close and count begins

  • Election 2022 live updates: First wave of polls close in Florida, Georgia, other states

    The first wave of polls closed across the East coast, including in states with profile races, including Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

  • Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day

    After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats. While the party saw more than a million voters cast mail ballots this cycle, Republicans put up big numbers of early in-person votes. Monday's latest state data showed the GOP with a near 320,000-ballot lead heading into Election Day. That's about 10 times the lead Democrats had during the last midterm cycle in 2018. All of this has Republicans predicting potential supermajorities in the state Legislature and a big re-election win for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Gov. DeSantis rallies voters in Boynton Beach

    A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County.

  • Live updates: Most polls close on the east coast, race calls, details on critical Senate races across the country

    The race for control of the Senate is a toss-up, with key seats in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona and more at stake.

  • Two men who died in Brixton shooting and car crash pictured for first time

    Lemar Rashawan Urqhart and Guilherme Messias da Silva died after a car chase and a shooting in Brixton on Sunday.

  • Ed Miliband Dubs Rishi Sunak 'A Complete Joke' Over Fossil Fuels

    Shadow climate change secretary criticised the idea of the PM being "a leader on clean energy".

  • Trump's sway looms in Ohio's closely watched US House races

    TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A race pitting the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history and a Republican newcomer whose campaign was knocked off track by reports that he misrepresented his military service will test the limits of former President Donald Trump's influence over Ohio voters. That's not the only race in Ohio's congressional elections in which Trump's sway is front and center. A pair of Republicans endorsed by the ex-president — including one of his former aides — are seeking to win open

  • Fox News on Election Night: The Network’s Coverage Can Shape the Future

    On election night 2022, openly political commentators could have a significant impact on our tinderbox of a nation.

  • Biden, Trump appeal to fear in final midterm rallies

    STORY: Stark closing comments a day before the U.S. midterm elections from President Joe Biden. "Today we face an inflection point, one of those moments that comes around every three or four generations. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it." The president and First Lady Jill Biden were in Maryland on Monday, making a final push for votes for the Democrats’ candidate for governor Wes Moore and Senator Chris Van Hollen. "Democracy is on the ballot, political violence and intimidation are on a rise all across America. And you remember January 6, the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked law enforcement, haunted down elected officials, and erected gallows to hang vice president (Mike) Pence. Well, Wes' opponent supported that mob." Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress. In Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump also appealed to voter fears to rally up support for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "Violent crime is out of control and the far left is indoctrinating our children with twisted race and gender insanity in our schools like we’ve never thought of before." Trump has repeatedly hinted at another White House bid, but on Monday suggested he’d now picked a date to make it official. "I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida." Biden, who will turn 80 later this month, has not said whether he will seek re-election in 2024. Despite delivering on campaign promises to boost infrastructure and clean energy, many Americans have soured on his leadership. Only 39% approve of his job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday. Election forecasters predicted on Monday that Republicans are likely to win a House majority and could gain the one extra seat needed to control the Senate.

  • Election Latest: Voting Glitches Are Isolated, Sporadic So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems with voting machines and systems were sporadic as millions of Americans went to the polls, although glitches in some places, including Arizona’s largest county, produced unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call

  • ‘I know, I’m an idiot’: Man arrested for throwing can at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade

    ‘I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm’

  • Inflation Impact: Unsecured Loans and Credit Card Spending Are on the Rise — What Are the Risks?

    Following a slowdown in credit card spending and unsecured personal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, both are back on the rise in a big way. Bankcard balances in the U.S. hit a record high during...

  • News bulletin 2022/11/08 11:17

    News bulletin 2022/11/08 11:17View on euronews

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier