Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, flash flood warning extended

Ryan Lillis, Daniel Hunt
·4 min read

A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.

Sacramento County officials issued a local state of emergency following the storm, which downed power lines, swelled rivers and creeks and shut down a major north-south thoroughfare as rescuers worked to free stranded motorists.

A flash flood warning was extended “along the Cosumnes River at Cosumnes Road and Wilton Road to Highway 99 between Twin Cities Road and Dillard Road,” Sacramento County officials said Sunday morning.

And while the capital region woke up to 2023 under clear skies Sunday, rain is forecast to return Monday. Here’s the latest:

Highway 99 closed for flooding

Northbound and southbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento County “will be closed with no estimated time of opening due to flooding from the Cosumnes River,” the CHP said in a Sunday morning tweet. Motorists were told to “avoid traveling anywhere near the surrounding areas of Wilton, Herald and outlying region of Galt.”

Flooding on the Cosumnes River triggered a closure of Highway 99 at Dillard Road overnight, prompting authorities to pluck motorists from disabled vehicles a mile south of Elk Grove.

Caltrans made the call to shut it down just after midnight as the roadway became overtopped by water. Fire crews were called to rescue motorists and were still on scene as of 9 a.m.

Weather service forecasters said the river at McConnell, where the river crosses the highway, crested at 42.79 feet, well below the record high water mark of 48.5 feet set during the New Year’s storms of 1997. By 9 a.m., the river had fallen to 34.60 feet, according to state water officials.

Emergency declaration made

Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services declared a local state of emergency Saturday night, giving authorities wider latitude in responding to and paying for emergency services and storm damage.

The county said the declaration was made because of “significant transportation impacts, rising creek and river levels and flooding in Wilton.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the proclamation during a special session this week.

Levee break in Wilton

A flash flood warning expired but water was expected to remain flowing through parts of Wilton after a levee was overtopped and breached by the Cosumnes River on Saturday night near Cosumnes and Wilton roads.

“Residents have been advised to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said in its advisory following a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. County spokeswoman Kim Nava said more than 100 residents were notified of the danger, including some living outside the immediate area.

The river at Wilton Road in the area of the advisory was observed Saturday night at 76.20 feet — nearly 3 feet above flood stage and 25 feet above the river bottom — according to the county’s river gauge. That flood stage is set by the levee near Cecatra Drive, which overtopped at approximately 73.5 feet, according to the county.

As of Sunday morning, the river at Wilton Road was 73.65 feet, a fraction of an inch above flood stage.

The area around Wilton, which is dotted with rural properties and farmland, was inundated with flooded roads and swollen creeks Saturday as some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. In addition to the strong upstream flows, the area received more than 3 inches of rain Saturday, according to county instruments.

Just outside of Rancho Murieta, the Cosumnes River upstream at Michigan Bar crested to 16.83 feet, nearly 5 feet above flood stage earlier on Saturday, according to weather service data. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the river gauge had dropped to 11.35 feet, below flood stage.

Power outages linger

Close to 50,000 homes and businesses in the Sacramento region remained in the dark Sunday, hours after the storm’s strongest bands knocked out power to nearly 200,000 customers across the four-county capital region.

At the height of the storm Saturday, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported over 165,000 customers without power — that number had been reduced to 45,000 homes and businesses by 9 a.m. Sunday.

In PG&E territory, more than 25,000 customers were still without power in Yolo County after the storm knocked down lines around Davis and Woodland. Outages were also lingering in the foothills with more than 2,400 customers of El Dorado County and nearly 3,700 in El Dorado County affected Sunday morning.

The Bee’s Michael McGough and Daniel Hunt, and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

