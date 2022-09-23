Live updates: High school football scores for Bradenton, Manatee County teams in Week 5

Manatee County’s high school football history is rich, with its share of players moving from Friday Night Lights to top colleges and even the NFL.

And the various programs have yielded state championships over the seasons.

Here’s a look at the Week 5 schedule:

Manatee vs. Port Charlotte

Braden River vs. Sarasota Booker

Palmetto at Clearwater Academy International

Lakewood Ranch at Longwood Lyman

Bayshore vs. Arcadia DeSoto

IMG Academy National at Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Saint Stephen’s at Haines City Jordan Christian Prep

Bradenton Christian at Cape Coral Oasis

Out-of-Door Academy at Leesburg First Academy

IMG Academy White at Clearwater American Collegiate Academy

Parrish Community 28, LaBelle 20 (Thursday)

Moore Haven 41, IMG Academy Blue 15 (Thursday)

Swipe below for scores involving Bradenton area programs:

