Live updates: Georgia Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in first debate

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are facing off in their highly-anticipated Senate debate in Savannah, Georgia that began at 7 p.m..

The Senate race is one of the most fiercely competitive races this midterm cycle as Republicans attempt to retake control of the Senate from Democrats. Control of the Senate is evenly split with Democrats in charge by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans need just a net gain of one seat in the Senate to win back control, and the Peach State could be the difference.

Walker has become embroiled in scandal after The Daily Beast reported the former University of Georgia football player personally paid an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion over a decade ago. (Walker is vehemently anti-abortion.)

Walker called the report, which USA TODAY has not verified, "a flat-out lie." But just days later, The New York Times reported that Walker urged the woman to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

Warnock has avoided directly attacking Walker's abortion allegations and instead focusing on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

"We'll see how all of this plays out," Warnock said at a campaign rally in Columbus, Georgia over the weekend. "But I'm focused squarely on the healthcare needs of my constituents, including reproductive healthcare."

The October surprise, political observers note, may not have much impact upon the race.

Walker slams Warnock over health care

Walker said he wants Georgians to be independent of the government when asked about health care.

Walker said Warnock wants Georgians to depend on the government.

“What I want you to do is get off the government health care and get on the health care he's got, to get you a better health care," Walker said, referring to the coverage members of Congress receive.

- Mabinty Quarshie

Walker sees himself as 'champion for mental health'

Walker confirmed that he is no longer receiving treatment for his mental health struggles, which he has been open about in the past.

"I’m doing well,” and says he no longer needs the help. He added that he does encourage others who struggle with mental health to seek help.

Walker said he will “always be a champion for mental health,” and that his own disorder will not impact his ability to lead as a senator.

- Savannah Kuchar

Warnock says he “supports” his children

Warnock said his divorce was a “painful period” but it led to this “two amazing children,” when asked about his ex-wife filing a lawsuit for increased child support.

“My children know that I am with them and for them. And that I support them in every single way that a father does,” Warnock said.

- Mabinty Quarshie

Walker says he’s been 'very transparent’

Walker brushed off concerns about his resume and his transparency to voters.

“I’ve been very transparent,” said Walker, pointing to his own struggles with mental health and advocacy. “I’m not ashamed to admit it. I had a mental problem and I’ve been a champion for mental health.”

- Ken Tran

Warnock talks personal integrity

In response to a question on a lawsuit against his church, Reverend Warnock said this was proof that he is “running against a desperate candidate.”

He called it stooping to attempt to "sully the name" of Martin Luther King’s church.

Warnock added that he and his church stand up for people in the community every day.

-- Savannah Kuchar

No-cash bail is behind Black youth homicide rates, Walker says

Walker said Warnock’s support for no-cash bail is behind high homicide rates among Black youth.

“Believing in no-cash bail, no accountability, that is a problem. People must be held accountable for their actions,” Walker said.

- Ken Tran

'A problem with the truth', Warnock said of Walker

In discussion of supporting law enforcement, Warnock said his opponent “has a problem with the truth”

“I have supported our police officers,” and said he has called and prayed with the families of fallen officers.

He added that he has never “pretended to be a police officer,” looking to Walker.

Walker tried to respond to Warnock’s allegations but was cut off by moderators under debate rules.

- Savannah Kuchar

Walker: Warnock “empowered criminals”

Walker said he could not support any legislation restricting gun rights and the Second Amendment.

Walker also blamed Warnock for low police officer recruitment rates, saying Warnock was soft on criminals.

“He’s empowered criminals to think they’re better than the police,” Walker said. He also cited Biden’s border policy, blaming him and Warnock for fentanyl in Georgia.

- Ken Tran

Warnock touts bill to support police

Warnock said he was “glad” Congress passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

“And we did that on a bipartisan basis. I believe that this law will indeed save lives,” Warnock said.

He also touted legislation he introduced to support law enforcement.

- Mabinty Quarshie

Walker says he can’t support a federal minimum wage hike

Walker said he could not support a federal minimum wage hike, citing small business struggles.

“Those small businesses couldn’t pay $15 or $20 an hour. So they have to pay what they’re capable of paying,” said Walker, responding to Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta.

“I couldn’t approve that,” said Walker.

- Ken Tran

Warnock on raising the minimum wage

“I believe in the dignity of work” and workers, Warnock said.

Referring to essential workers who became more visible during the pandemic, Warnock said they and other workers “deserve essential wage and essential benefits.”

- Savannah Kuchar

Warnock decries hypocrisy of PPP loans, student debt relief

Warnock in response to questions about student loan debt cancellation called out Walker for not calling out leaders who received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's interesting to me, the folks who have been crying about the student debt relief, haven't said anything about multibillionaire corporate entities who've gotten PPP loans,” Warnock said.

- Mabinty Quarshie

Warnock defends Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Warnock applauded Biden’s plan and executive action on forgiving student loan debt.

“The President has already moved to do student debt relief and there’s additional relief for folks like me who when they got student loans were Pell Grant eligible,” said Warnock, adding that more reform is needed in student loan forgiveness.

- Ken Tran

What about the baby in the room?

Walker didn’t back down during the exchange with Warnock on abortion.

When the senator said that an exam room is too small for a woman, her doctor and a political the former football star was ready.

“I heard about him, he’s a nice talker, but he did not mention that there was a baby in that room as well,” Walker said.

- Phillip M. Bailey

Walker stands against student debt forgiveness

In response to Warnock’s support of student loan forgiveness, Walker said it was wrong to transfer the debt to taxpayers.

“I didn’t cosign for anyone’s loan,” he said.

- Savannah Kuchar

Warnock calls for student loan debt reform

Warnock touted urging President Biden to cancel student loan debt relief during Friday’s debate.

“I pushed the president to do student debt relief. He did $10,000 and with my urging, he did 20,000 for folks with Pell Grants,” Warnock said.

He also called for more reform to fix the student loan debt crisis.

“I wouldn't be standing here tonight if it weren't for low interest student loans and Pell grants,” Warnock said. “And in the years since I graduated that path has gotten harder.”

- Mabinty Quarshie

Warnock and Walker clash over abortion

“Did he not mention that there was a baby in that room as well?” said Walker, attacking Warnock for his pro-abortion views.

Defending himself, Warnock pointed to his service as a pastor, saying “I’m a man of faith and I have a profound reverence for life and a deep respect for choice.”

- Ken Tran

God gave Georgians a choice, Warnock says

Warnock was shown a clip of himself speaking before a crowd on abortion, where he told them, “Even God gave us a choice.”

In response tonight, Warnock said his comment is “self explanatory.”

“These are medical decisions. They’re deeply personal,” Warnock said and added that the issue has been too politicized.

“Enough politicians piling into the rooms of patients and I don’t plan to join them,” he said.

Walker replied to say he agreed God gave people a choice, but that the Bible says “choose life.”

-- Savannah Kuchar

Warnock criticizes “extremist Supreme Court”

Warnock criticized the Supreme Court for overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

He said he believed that women and their doctors should make decisions that are best for them.

“The women of Georgia deserve a Senator who will stand with them,” Warnock said. “I trust women more than I trust politicians.”

- Mabinty Quarshie

Walker faces abortion accusations head on

Walker was asked directly to respond to recent controversy that he paid a past girlfriend to get an abortion and urged her to have a second one.

On stage, he repeated once again that the claims are “a lie” and said he is “not backing down.”

“Georgia is a state that respects life,” Walker said about his strong stance against abortion access, which he has staked his campaign on throughout the election.

- Savannah Kuchar

Both candidates would accept outcome of election no matter the winner

Both candidates, no matter the winner, said they would accept the results of the election in November.

“Yes,” both Walker and Warnock answered promptly when asked.

- Ken Tran

Warnock, Walker differ on voting rights

Georgia was one of many states that passed stricter election laws in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The new rules spawned protests and corporate boycotts in the state.

But the two men didn’t agree on the ramification of those new rules.

“There is no question that SB 202 makes voting harder, and that is the intent,” Warnock said, referring to the bill's number.

Walker countered how the changes made it easier to vote, but “harder to cheat.” But the GOP candidate, who was recruited by former President Donald Trump to run, acknowledged Biden won the last presidential election.

- Phillip M. Bailey

Walker acknowledged Biden won 2020 election

During the Senate debate Warnock admitted that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“President Biden Warren and Senator Warnock won, that’s the reason I decided to run,” Walker said. “Because we need a change in Washington. we need leaders that's going to stand up to foreign leaders.”

Walker is being backed by former president Donald Trump who has refused to concede that he lost two years ago and has blamed Biden's win on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

- Mabinty Quarshie

Warnock addressed Georgians' financial hardships

Warnock said there is “no question that people are feeling pain at the grocery store” and the gas pump.

“I’ve stood up for ordinary Georgia families time and time again,” he said, citing his contributions to passing the Inflation Reduction Act and a cap on the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.

He called out Walker who previously said he would not have supported the measure.

“I think he should tell the people of Georgia why he thinks they should have expensive insulin,” Warnock said.

Walker said in response, "You know, I believe in reducing insulin, but at the same time you got to eat right."

- Savannah Kuchar

Energy independence is needed to reduce inflation, Walker says

The economy is at the top of mind for the majority of voters and the issue was first posed to Walker, who said energy independence is what can reduce high inflation rates.

“We got to become energy independent again,” said Walker. He argued that oil and gas imports are not only an “inflation problem,” but also a “national security problem.”

Walker attacked Warnock and accused him of being out of touch with voters in Georgia.

“He (Warnock) mentioned that he grew up in Savannah with 12 siblings,” Walker said. “Well in this area most people live paycheck to paycheck,”

- Ken Tran

Sen. Raphael Warnock makes an opening case for reelection

In his opening statement, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock stressed the importance of his family and community as part of his appeal for reelection.

“My family taught me the importance of hard work, and how to build the beloved community that Dr. (Martin Luther) King used to talk about,” Warnock said.

“And I brought that spirit to the Senate,” he added. He also said that the choice on who is best ready to represent Georgia is "clear."

— Mabinty Quarshie

Walker leads with faith, but pivots to Biden and culture wars

Walker started his opening statement by touting his faith and family upbringing, before quickly pivoting to connecting Warnock to Biden.

The former football star said his opponent is going to try to “sweet talk” voters, who he said a suffering under inflation and higher taxes.

Walker also inserted a hot button cultural issue at the outset by raising the issue of transgender students participating in school sports, saying Warnock wants to “put men in women’s sports.”.

— Phillip M. Bailey

The Walker-Warnock debate begins

The Georgia Senate debate between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock started at 7 p.m. ET. Walker and Warnock are meeting at the J.W. Marriott Savannah.

This is the first and only currently scheduled debate between the two Senate candidates.

The stakes are high as the embattled Walker will likely face questions over recent reports he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

- Mabinty Quarshie

How to watch

Tonight’s debate is being held riverside at the J.W. Marriott Savannah. Hosted by Nextstar media, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in front of a live audience. Attendance though is by campaign-invite only.

Everyone else can watch the debate on one of Nextstar’s several local channels or via livestream on their websites.

Here's a link to the livestream.

- Savannah Kuchar

Georgia one of the most competitive 2022 races

Given the 50-50 Senate makeup, the Peach State contest is one of the most important this fall.

Even in the wake of Walker’s abortion controversy, and other slips on the campaign trail, polls suggest Georgia remains one of the most evenly split states.

Political forecasters at The Cook Political Report and The Crystal Ball, for instance, both rank it as a toss-up. The website FiveThirtyEight, which analyzes polling data, says Warnock is only “slightly favored.”

In an era where candidates are increasingly avoiding debates and with few undecided voters, Friday’s debate could be a critical moment for both contenders.

— Phillip M. Bailey

Savannah Democrats stump for Warnock

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and several prominent Democrats hosted a press event on behalf of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Monterey Square. Johnson called Savannah "the center of the political universe" in a nod to Friday night's debate.

Warnock did not attend because he was prepping for the debate.

Other dignitaries included Savannah Alderman Linda Wilder Bryan, Chatham Commissioner Aaron Whitely, Georgia House Rep. Derek Mallow, Georgia House candidate Anne Allen Westbrook and U.S. House candidate Wade Herring.

—Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News

Walker has been lowering expectations for weeks

Ahead of tonight’s debate, Walker, a former football star, has been downplaying his debate skills.

During a September campaign stop at the Port of Savannah, for instance, he said: “I’m not that smart.”

Warnock is a preacher, Walker said, who will “show up and embarrass me at the debate.”

Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta’s legendary Ebeneezer Baptist Church, is known as an excellent orator and communicator on the campaign trail.

Many believe the two wouldn’t even face off in a debate, but reports say Walker is taking the upcoming clash seriously.

CNN reports the Republican challenger is being advised by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Georgia native, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. He also is watching footage of Warnock’s past debate against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler during the 2020 Senate race.

— Phillip M. Bailey

Abortion issue likely to arise

Since The Daily Beast broke news saying Walker paid a woman in 2009 for an abortion, the Republican challenger has been criticized for his alleged hypocrisy. Throughout his campaign, Walker has maintained a strict stance against abortion access, including against exemptions for rape or incest.

Though Warnock has not yet directly responded to his opponent’s controversy, the topic will almost certainly come up tonight and be an opportunity for the Democratic incumbent to make a public comment.

In response to both the original news and a follow-up story saying Walker urged the same woman to have a second abortion, Walker has continued to deny the allegations.

— Savannah Kuchar

Massive fundraising fuels campaigns

The toss-up Senate seat has drawn massive amounts of money to the race.

From the start of July to the end of September, Warnock's campaign brought in $26.3 million and $90 million since winning his runoff almost two years ago. In the most recent quarter, Walker raised $12 million — he has totaled $33 million since the start of the campaign. Warnock has $13.7 million on hand, Walker had $7 million.

Abortion? Inflation?: What will Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate debate cover?

Even as Walker's campaign contended with the abortion controversy, the Trump-backed super PAC MAGA Inc. bought $750,000 in ads in Georgia to back Walker. Since his first run for Senate, Warnock has raised $12 million from inside Georgia, and over 10 times as much from out-of-state donors across the country, according to campaign finance transparency website Open Secrets.

—Abraham Kenmore, Savannah Morning News

Will Walker bring up Warnock’s domestic troubles?

Much has been said about Walker’s personal troubles and controversies, which had dogged his campaign.

But Warnock’s personal life is something Republicans have argued isn't without blemishes either.

In 2020, the GOP often brought up Warnock’s messy divorce. Earlier this year, for instance, the senator's ex-wife accused in court of neglecting visitation with their two young children and failing to pay childcare expenses.

Days before the debate a political action group backing Walker released a TV spot using police bodycam footage of a prior incident where Warnock’s ex-wife said he was a “good actor.”

— Phillip M. Bailey

Biden’s unpopularity v. ‘pattern of lies’

The Warnock and Walker campaigns are telegraphing what each contender wants the focus on ahead of their first and only debate Friday.

Walker plans to draw attention to how the Democratic incumbent has voted in favor of President Joe Biden’s agenda and “record-high inflation,” the GOP challenger’s campaign told the Associated Press.

Roughly 53% of Georgia voters disapprove of the president, according to a Civiqs survey released last month.

Warnock plans to go on the offensive as well while touting his legislative accomplishments, however. The senator will target Walker’s “pattern of lies, disturbing behavior and positions,” the Warnock campaign said in a memo released Friday.

- Phillip M. Bailey

