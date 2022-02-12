Live updates: Florida at Kentucky college basketball

John Clay
Kentucky will attempt to keep its home record perfect (14-0) when the Wildcats welcome the Florida Gators to Rupp Arena on Saturday. UK is 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the SEC. Florida is 16-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play. ESPN has the 4 p.m. telecast.

Check here for updates from out dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

A Twitter List by johnclayiv

Sahvir Wheeler and the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida basketball preview

Davion Mintz finds playing sixth-man role for Kentucky ‘so cool’

‘We’re trying to be a machine,’ Calipari says ahead of final stretch of regular season

John Calipari’s birthday is Thursday, but he received his real gift last October

Are we near the end of Kentucky and Florida as basketball rivals?

