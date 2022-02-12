Live updates: Florida at Kentucky college basketball
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Florida GatorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kentucky will attempt to keep its home record perfect (14-0) when the Wildcats welcome the Florida Gators to Rupp Arena on Saturday. UK is 20-4 overall and 9-2 in the SEC. Florida is 16-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play. ESPN has the 4 p.m. telecast.
Check here for updates from out dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida basketball preview
Davion Mintz finds playing sixth-man role for Kentucky ‘so cool’
‘We’re trying to be a machine,’ Calipari says ahead of final stretch of regular season
John Calipari’s birthday is Thursday, but he received his real gift last October
Are we near the end of Kentucky and Florida as basketball rivals?