Live Updates: Flood advisory issued for SLO County as next storm brings heavy rains

The next storm hit San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, prompting a flood advisory and forcing road closures.

Already, more than 3 inches of rain had been reported at Rocky Butte, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory was issued for the county until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with minor flooding expected in “low-lying and poor drainage areas,” according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas experienced road closures and flooding as early as 6:38 a.m.

Radar loop at 842 AM:



Light to locally moderate rain continuing to move across #SoCal.



Rain rates generally 0.25"/hour or less for the area with local rates of up to 0.40"hour across #SanLuisObispo county.



Rain will continue thru the day. Be prepared for slick roads. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rsGuJMmDnC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2023

Cal Fire SLO tweeted that people should “watch out for road hazards” with the rain expected through the weekend.

The right shoulder of the southbound Highway 101 was closed at Oak Park Boulevard near Pismo Beach due to drainage work as of 10:13 a.m.

A section of Webster Road in San Luis Obispo was closed in both directions from a washed-out roadway, with an unknown reopening time.

And in Santa Barbara County, Figueroa Mountain Road was closed north of Highway 154 due to poor conditions.

In Templeton, Duncan Road along the Highway 101 was closed from road and weather conditions.

Following the impacts from this week’s earlier, Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, and Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, planned to survey storm damage Saturday morning with community members at the Paso Robles Police Department.

From 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., they will ask “how the federal government can support ongoing recovery efforts,” according to a news release from Panetta.