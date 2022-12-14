Live updates: Federal Reserve announcement expected to slow pace (but not stop) interest rate hikes.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday to continue its fight against inflation.

Inflation has eased to 7.1% in the 12 months to November from a blistering 9.1% pace in June, which is giving the Fed breathing room to shrink the size of its rate hikes. However, the Fed’s still a long way from its 2% inflation goal, which means this is unlikely to be the last rate increase, economists say.

The Fed has already raised rates six times this year to a range between 3.75% and 4% from near zero at the start of the year. The last four increases were supersized at 0.75 percentage point each. With another half-point hike expected, the cumulative increase to date would rank among the most aggressive increases since the 1980s to try to tame the highest inflation in 40 years.

Along with an expected rate hike, the central bank will release its summary of economic projections for this year, 2023, and the subsequent two years, as well as over the longer run. The Fed releases these projections four times each year.

Most economists expect the Fed will raise its median 2023 inflation forecast as well as the level it sees its short-term benchmark fed funds interest rate to be.

When will the Fed announce the next rate hike?

The Fed’s decision is announced at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

— Elisabeth Buchwald

What time does Powell speak today?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s media conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. USA TODAY economics reporter Paul Davidson will cover the event in person.

— Elisabeth Buchwald

Painful hope: Federal Reserve's rate hikes hurt Americans. But it's our only hope against inflation.

Wages and inflation: Good news is wages are rising. Unfortunately, that may also be bad news. Here's why.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

Story continues

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com.

Paul Davidson is economics correspondent for USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fed interest rate decision today: Live updates on expected rate hike