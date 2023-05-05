Live updates: FBI special agent takes witness stand in Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The fifth week of Lori Vallow Daybell’s criminal trial is wrapping up, and conversations about setting a date for her husband and co-conspirator’s trial have begun.

Lori and Chad Daybell have been charged with the first-degree murder of two of Vallow Daybell’s children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

The Daybells are also accused of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell — Chad Daybell’s first wife — along with the children.

Chad and Lori — who had a months-long affair — got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Vallow Daybell’s trial, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, began in early April and could last another three weeks. A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell — also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death — but it’s possible his trial could occur in June 2024.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

Cox died of natural causes in 2019. Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

Former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart has been called to the stand as the first witness of the day. The prosecution said Thursday they expect his testimony to be lengthy.

The trial is expected to wrap up around noon Friday.