Live updates: Election results for Congress in NC’s 1st district

State Sen. Don Davis took an early lead in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race Tuesday night as the state released the first batch of returns.

Davis, a Democrat, led Republican candidate Sandy Smith by roughly 20 percentage points in votes cast through early voting and absentee ballots.

Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, said Democrats more often use early voting methods than Republicans, which is why the left-leaning party typically shows stronger numbers earlier in the evening. He said that trend continued this election season.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat, currently holds the seat — and has since 2004 — but plans to retire at the end of his term this year.

The 1st Congressional District is considered likely to lean Democrat by the Cook Political Report and because of that Davis is expected to take the seat.

Davis, 51, a Greene County resident, is a six-term state senator who grew up in Eastern North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was mayor of Snow Camp at 29 years old. He also served as a minister and educator.

Davis planned to gather his supporters at the Greene County Community Center in Snow Hill Tuesday night to watch the results come in.

Butterfield has endorsed Davis’ candidacy.

But The Cook Political Report also reported that the 1st Congressional District race is one of the tightest in the country. Because of that, Smith, 48, a Rocky Mount resident, has left many wondering if she could flip the seat red.

A Republican hasn’t held the seat, labeled as the state’s 1st Congressional District, since 1883.

Smith taking the seat would be a big win for Republicans, not only due to the area’s history, but because it would help the party move toward holding the majority in the House. The House is currently made up of 220 Democrats and 212 Republicans, with three vacancies.

Smith is a controversial figure accused of domestic violence, was outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, denies losing her 2020 election to Butterfield and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Story continues

Originally, during the primary, Republicans openly campaigned against Smith, including the National Republican Congressional Committee, but came around to her in the general, even labeling her with Young Gun status, a distinction candidates hope to earn that helps with fundraising efforts.

North Carolina’s current House delegation is made up of 8 Republicans and 5 Democrats. The election has an added 14th District, supported by increased population calculated by census data.