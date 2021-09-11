Live updates from East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as Gamecocks battle Pirates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
South Carolina travels to Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday to face the East Carolina Pirates. The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna are at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The game kicks off at noon on ESPN2. Below are the score and latest updates.
When does South Carolina football kick off today?
Who: South Carolina (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (0-1)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: South Carolina vs ECU via ESPN
On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.
Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.
Satellite radio: Sirus 134/XM 190