Live updates from East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as Gamecocks battle Pirates

The Canadian Press

Tom Brady didn’t need to throw another pass to be considered the greatest ever, even as he took the field at the age of 44 Thursday night to win on yet another last-second drive in the opener for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That Brady is still slinging passes — and winning championships — is as remarkable as it is marvelous. His mere presence in Tampa Bay made the Bucs legitimate contenders last year, and the rest of the team happily jumped on his back on a Super Bowl