Live updates: In early voting, Watauga voters support opening liquor stores in city

In early voting results, 65.44% voted to allow liquor stores in Watauga while 34.56% voted against the proposition.

The city council voted Oct. 11 to allow zoning for two liquor stores in Watauga on Denton Highway and Rufe Snow Drive, Miner said.

Mayor Arthur Miner said he talked to residents who shared varying opinions on whether they want liquor stores in the city.

“I’ve had feedback from citizens. Some said they want liquor stores but don’t want too many. One person wrote in and said she wants as many as we can get,” he said.

John Hatch, president of Texas Petition Strategies, said his company conducted a petition drive on behalf of Liquorland, which wants to open a location in Watauga.

Hatch said his company collected over 2,600 signatures from registered voters in Watauga. The number of signatures needed to call a local option alcohol election is based on the number of people who voted in the most recent gubernatorial election which was in 2018.

Hatch said he is encouraging cities that are considering alcohol elections to conduct them soon because he anticipates a high turnout in 2022.