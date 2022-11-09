Live updates: Early results favor two Triangle Democratic candidates for Congress

Early voting results released Tuesday favored Democratic candidates running for two congressional seats that take up much of the Triangle’s population.

Most early votes for the 4th Congressional District were for State Sen. Valerie Foushee of Chapel Hill, who is seeking her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives. She would replace veteran Rep. David Price who announced his retirement a year ago and triggered a hard-fought primary for his seat in a heavily Democratic district.

Deborah Ross of Raleigh also took an early lead for a second term representing the 2nd House District, which is also heavily Democratic.

The results showed Foushee with 77% and Republican Courtney Geels with 23%of the vote. Ross had 71% of the vote and Republican Christine Villaverde with 29%.

Foushee would be the third Black woman to represent North Carolina in Congress, after Reps. Eva Clayton, who served from 1992 to 2003, and Alma Adams, first elected in 2014 and still representing the 12th District. Foushee, 66, a retired administrator for the Chapel Hill police, began her political career with a seat on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School Board, followed by elections to the Orange County Board of Commissioners, the state House and Senate.

Ross is an attorney who served in the state House from 2003 to 2013 and unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Republican Richard Burr for U.S. Senate in 2016 as the Democratic nominee. She then won the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2020.

Foushee and Ross said they would seek to pass legislation that would codify the abortion rights that had been protected by the Roe v. Wade decision. Both also pledged to combat inflation and its impact on working families.