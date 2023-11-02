Live updates from Duke-Wake football: Blue Devils banged up as they face Demon Deacons

Duke and Wake Forest will play an ACC football game Thursday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) look to halt a two-game losing streak. Follow along here for updates before and during the game, then check back after for analysis and a recap.

Pregame update

Because of a protest against the Israel-Gaza War that snarled Durham rush hour traffic, Wake Forest’s team bus was 10 minutes late getting to Wallace Wade Stadium. But the team was on the field for warm-ups as scheduled and the game is set to kick off at 7:35 p.m. as planned.

Injury updates

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will not play for the Blue Devils against Wake Forest due to a toe injury that could also keep him out for further games this month. Duke has prepared freshman Grayson Loftis to start the game as No. 2 quarterback Henry Belin IV is also dealing with an upper-body injury. Belin is in uniform and is available to play as well.

Other injured Duke players, like left tackle Graham Barton, right guard Jacob Monk, cornerback Myles Jones and tight end Nicky Dalmolin, are going through pre-game warmups.