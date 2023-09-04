Live updates: Duke-Clemson set for primetime college football matchup

Coming off the program’s first winning season since 2018 and the most wins in a season since 2014, the Duke Blue Devils faced a stern test in their season-opening game on Monday night.

The No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers, the reigning ACC champions, are at Wallace Wade Stadium for a prime time matchup on ESPN.

Check here throughout the game for live updates and after the game for a full analysis.

Pregame update

Duke will be without one of its top running backs against Clemson as graduate student Jaylen Coleman is not in uniform due to an injury. Part of Duke’s rotation at running back last season, Coleman rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

The Blue Devils will instead roll with Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore and freshman Peyton Jones as their running backs.