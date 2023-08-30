Live updates: Dolphins prepare to make more roster moves. And Jonathan Taylor fallout

We’re doing another live Dolphins blog at The Miami Herald today because of a flurry of moves expected:

1). The Dolphins are expected to move Jalen Ramsey and Elijah Campbell - and possibly Robert Jones - to injured reserve with a designation to return this season. That would allow the team to create openings on their 50 man roster.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins made two players practice who they then released: tight end Tyler Kroft and cornerback Parry Nickerson. Considering the Dolphins aren’t known as particularly ruthless, it would seem that one or both of those players could be re-signed when Ramsey, Campbell and perhaps Jones are shifted to IR.

2). A source confirmed Stephen Holder’s ESPN report that the Packers were the mystery bidder for Jonathan Taylor.

As we reported over the past week, the Dolphins and Colts discussed several permutations involving players and draft picks. But a trade never got close because the Colts kept asking for more and more, including receiver Jaylen Waddle, as Indy media reported and a team source confirmed.

Miami never considered the trade request for Waddle.

No team offered a first-round pick for Taylor, who can still be traded anytime before Nov. 1. But Taylor is ineligible to play for any team until Game 5 because he’s on PUP.

3). The Dolphins are expected to put together a 16-player practice squad with safety Ethan Bonner, receiver Braylon Sanders, multiple front-seven defenders who were cut by the team (including Cameron Goode) and some players from other organizations. Six players on the practice squad can be experienced veterans.