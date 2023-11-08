Live Updates: Did Texas voters approve property tax cut, constitutional amendments?

Thirteen of 14 proposed constitutional amendments, including a property tax cut for Texas homeowners, had the support of voters with unofficial early voting numbers reported in 81 of 254 counties.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the tax cut, as well as the creation of a fund for state parks, a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers and other policies that need voter approval before being made law.

Here’s how the propositions are faring, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

The Texas constitution would be updated to affirm that people have the right to farm, ranch, produce timber, garden and manage wildlife on land they own or rent.

Early Voting:

For: 78.4%

Against: 22%

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

The constitutional amendment would let cities and counties exempt certain child-care facilities from property taxes.

Early Voting:

For: 64.2%

Against: 35.8%

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

The Texas constitution would prohibit taxing a person or family’s net worth, including implementing a tax based on the difference between someone’s assents and their liabilities.

Early Voting:

For: 67.4%

Against: 32.7%

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

The constitutional amendment would:

Create a temporary appraisal cap when calculating school property taxes for properties besides primary homes, which already get a homestead exemption.

Increase Texas’ homestead exemption to $100,000.

Ensure those who are disabled and/or 65 and older get their homestead exemptions.

State money would fund a cut in school property taxes.

Members of some appraisal district boards would serve four year terms.

Early Voting:

For: 83.4%

Against: 16.1%

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

The constitutional amendment relates to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain public universities to help them get national attention for research and to boost Texas’ economy.

Early Voting:

For: 65.5%

Against: 34.6%

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

The amendment establishes a fund to help pay for water projects in the state.

Early Voting:

For: 78.8%

Against: 21.2%

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

The constitutional amendment creates a fund to help build, maintain, update and operate electric generating facilities.

Early Voting:

For: 66%

Against: 34%

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

The amendment creates a fund to help expand high-speed internet access in Texas.

Early Voting:

For: 70.1%

Against: 29.9%

Proposition 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

The amendment gives retired Texas teachers an increase on their pension.

Early Voting:

For: 84%

Against: 16%

Proposition 10

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas health care network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

The constitutional amendment lets lawmakers exempt businesses that produce medical or bio medical products could have equipment — think tools, protective equipment, pharmaceuticals — and inventory from property taxes.

Early Voting:

For: 56.2%

Against: 43.9%

Proposition 11

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational

The amendment permits conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue property tax supported bonds for the development and maintenance of parks and recreation facilities.

Early Voting:

For: 64.9%

Against: 35.1%

Proposition 12

“The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

The amendment would eliminate the county treasurer office in Galveston County.

Early Voting:

For: 55%

Against: 45%

Proposition 13

“The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

The constitutional amendment increases the age when Texas judges must retire increases from 75 to 79.

Early Voting:

For: 38.3%

Against: 61.7%

Proposition 14

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

The constitutional amendment creates a fund marking 100 years of state parks in Texas. The money could be used to create new state parks and improve existing ones.

Early Voting:

For: 76.3%

Against: 23.6%