Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys / Prescott in, Swift out
Dak Prescott is back.
The Cowboys quarterback returns to the field for the first time today after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand in the first game of the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush went 4-1 in place of Prescott.
The Lions are playing without running back Andre Swift.
TODAY’S INACTIVES
COWBOYS
LB Jabril Cox
QB Will Grier
CB Nashshon Wright
S Markquese Bell
LB Devin Harper
RB Andre Swift
CB Will Harris
T Matt Nelson
HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN
When: Noon, Oct. 23.
Where: AT&T Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: -7
Last meeting: The Cowboys have won the last four meetings, including a 35-27 win the last time they met on Nov. 17, 2019.