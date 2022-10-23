Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys / Prescott in, Swift out

Dak Prescott is back.

The Cowboys quarterback returns to the field for the first time today after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand in the first game of the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush went 4-1 in place of Prescott.

The Lions are playing without running back Andre Swift.

Follow along here all day for highlights, commentary and more.

TODAY’S INACTIVES

COWBOYS

LB Jabril Cox

QB Will Grier

CB Nashshon Wright

S Markquese Bell

LB Devin Harper

DT Neville Gallimore

DETROIT LIONS

RB Andre Swift

CB Will Harris

DL Michael Brockers

DL Charles Harris

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

DL Demetrius Taylor

HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN

When: Noon, Oct. 23.

Where: AT&T Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: -7

Last meeting: The Cowboys have won the last four meetings, including a 35-27 win the last time they met on Nov. 17, 2019.