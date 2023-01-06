Live updates: Jobs report is out today. The latest on stock market, unemployment rate and more

Despite widespread fears that the economy will fall into a recession this year, the labor market has stayed resilient.

Almost 4.4 million jobs were added in 2022, not accounting for December employment data due this morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that employers hired an additional 183,000 workers last month.

The imminent jobs report will likely be scrutinized by officials at the Federal Reserve who are looking for signs of slowing wage growth and a cooling jobs market. Last month the central bank eased the pace of its interest-rate increases, raising the short-term rate it controls by 50 basis points instead of 75 which it had done at its prior four meetings.

The Fed's decision to raise rates at a slower pace came as inflation significantly cooled in November, though it remains well above the Fed's target. That means the Fed will have to continue to raise interest rates which will likely hamper job growth, cause the unemployment rate to rise and, many fear, induce a recession.

Jobs report today time

The report is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The December jobs report is due today

Dow futures

Ahead of the jobs report, futures traded for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up slightly.

The index shed nearly 9% of its value in 2022 compared to the S&P and Nasdaq Composite which lost 19% and 33%, respectively.

Salesforce layoffs 2023

Ahead of the jobs report, Salesforce announced it would be cutting 10% of its workforce. That data won't show up in today's jobs report which only takes December employment trends into account.

What does the jobs report mean?

The jobs report is one of the best indicators of the state of the labor market. Besides the headline unemployment rate, the report is a gold mine of data for economists, investors and policymakers. It indicates how many people stopped looking for jobs or stopped working, how much workers across a wide range of industries are earning and where hiring is occurring most among other information.

What is the current unemployment rate?

The current unemployment rate is 3.7%.

ADP jobs report

Data from payroll processing company ADP indicated that employers added a whopping 253,000 jobs last month, exceeding Dow Jones estimates of 153,000. ADP's data also showed that wage growth is slowing for people who stay at their jobs. The median annual pay increase for these workers fell to 7.3% in December from 7.6% in November.

ADP data can significantly vary from the Labor Department. In November, ADP reported employers added 127,000 jobs versus the Labor Department which reported 263,000 jobs were added.

