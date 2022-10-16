Live updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Everything to know about Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) game at Lincoln Financial Field. Click often for key plays, Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s commentary, Tweets from around the league and much more.

The live updates will begin at approximately 7 p.m. tonight, prior to the start of the game. Follow along!

Pregame reads

Jimmy Johnson: What the Cowboys need to do to beat the Eagles

Clarence Hill: What to watch in the Cowboys-Eagles game

Who has the edge between the Eagles-Cowboys game.

Podcast: Clarence Hill, Mac Engel discuss the Cowboys-Eagles game and more

The Brotherhood: How Cowboys came together after Prescott injury

How to watch

When: 7:20 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: NBC/Ch. 5 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -6

Last meeting: The Cowboys won both meetings last season, winning 41-21 in Dallas and winning 51-26 in Philadelphia.