Live updates: Clemson Tigers open 2023 football season at Duke

No. 9 Clemson is kicking off its season in primetime, playing at Duke to end college football’s Week 1 slate on Labor Day night. The State’s Chapel Fowler is at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium to bring you updates from Monday’s ACC game.

Clemson Duke score right now

Clemson injury update

Clemson released its travel roster roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. There are no new injuries to report off the two-deep depth chart.

Injured players who didn’t travel include defensive tackle Tré Williams, defensive tackle Vic Burley and defensive end Armon Mason.

Final betting line

Clemson is a 13-point favorite in today’s game point spread, according to the VegasInsider consensus betting line.

The over-under for points scored in the game is 55.5.

Prediction





ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Tigers an 86.8% chance to beat the Blue Devils.

Clemson vs. Duke game, TV info

Who: No. 9 Clemson (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Duke (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

When: 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Tweets by chapelfowler