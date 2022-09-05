Live updates: Clemson kicks off football season vs Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Clemson football is in the national spotlight Monday night when the No. 4 Tigers take on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game broadcast starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Below are in-game updates.

Final betting line

Clemson is favored by 24 points, according to VegasInsider consensus line. The over-under for the game is 51 points.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech TV coverage, stream tonight

Who: No. 4 Clemson (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

When: 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Stream: via ESPN or on the ESPN app

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite radio: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet/App 84

Series history: GT leads 51-34-2; Clemson has won last seven

