Live updates: Clemson kicks off football season vs Georgia Tech in Atlanta
Clemson football is in the national spotlight Monday night when the No. 4 Tigers take on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game broadcast starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Below are in-game updates.
Final betting line
Clemson is favored by 24 points, according to VegasInsider consensus line. The over-under for the game is 51 points.
Clemson vs Georgia Tech TV coverage, stream tonight
Who: No. 4 Clemson (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
When: 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: ESPN
Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
Stream: via ESPN or on the ESPN app
Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)
Satellite radio: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet/App 84
Series history: GT leads 51-34-2; Clemson has won last seven