Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Keane to make NHL debut

The Canes’ evolving and changing lineup became the Canes’ top story line Monday.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour will hold a number of players out Monday against the Predators in the final regular-season game: defenseman Jaccob Slavin, Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce; and forwards Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.

Slavin left Saturday’s game against Nashville with a lower-body injury after the first period. Brind’Amour said he “tweaked” something and that it would continue to keep him out Monday, although saying he hoped Slavin’s injury was “day to day” and that he would be ready for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got a lot of banged-up guys,” Brind’Amour said after the morning skate. “Guys that are hurt, they’re hurting. We’re hoping this time between now and the playoffs gets these guys healthy to play. But we’ve got guys that have been playing through a lot of stuff. We’re a little nicked up.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek will be the starter, playing his third game since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out eight games. Forward Jordan Martinook is set to return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Injured forwards Brock McGinn and Cedric Paquette continue to be sidelined. McGinn was at the skate Monday.

“We want to play the game right, and when you’re in the lineup you’ve got to do it right,” Brind’Amour said. “The end result in this game, and it’s weird to say, is probably not that important but the process is.”

Both the Canes and Vegas Golden Knights, tied for the NHL points lead with 80 points, are in action Monday.

Making his debut

It will be a big night for defenseman Joey Keane, who was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2018 but will make his NHL debut Monday for the Canes.

Keane, 21, is expected to be paired with Jake Gardiner and will have a veteran D working with him. He said his family was able to secure tickets for the game and would be in Nashville for his first NHL game, offering more support.

“It’s been a tough season for everyone but I’m very fortunate to be in this position and I’m just going to make the most of it and have fun,” Keane said Monday. “I’ve been waiting for it for a long time and I’ve been training for it for a long time, so I’m glad the time has come.”

Keane was recalled Monday from the Chicago Wolves, the Canes’ AHL affiliate that also has working agreement this season with Nashville and has some of the Preds’ top prospects on its roster.

Keane, traded to Carolina in February 2020 for forward Julien Gauthier, was called a “great addition” by Brind’Amour.

“Great attitude.,” Brind’Amour said. “Love the kid and I love to see him have the opportunity tonight.”